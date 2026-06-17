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BT Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth session; more upside or rangebound movement ahead?

BT Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth session; more upside or rangebound movement ahead?

Sensex gained 347 pts to end at 77,156.  Among Sensex constituents, Trent (7%), BEL (3%), Eternal (1.95%) and Tata Steel (1.53%) shares were the top gainers today. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 17, 2026 5:03 PM IST
BT Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth session; more upside or rangebound movement ahead? Among Sensex constituents, Trent (7%), BEL (3%), Eternal (1.95%) and Tata Steel (1.53%) shares were the top gainers today.

The stock market extended its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, backed by  favourable global cues and sustained buying across sectors. After a positive start, Nifty traded in a range for most of the session. The index crossed the psychological 24,000 mark today and closed at 24,085.40, up 0.40% or 97 pts.

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Sensex too gained 347 pts to end at 77,156.  Among Sensex constituents, Trent (7%), BEL (3%), Eternal (1.95%) and Tata Steel (1.53%) shares were the top gainers today. 

Bajaj Finserv (1.16%), Axis Bank (1.09%), Kotak Bank (0.88%), M&M (0.51%) and Maruti (0.45%) were the top Sensex losers in the current session.

Nifty midcap index rose 321 pts to 62,123 and Nifty small cap stock index gained 145 pts to 18,623 level.In sectoral terms, BSE capital goods index zoomed 2207 pts to 82,328,. BSE metal and BSE consumer durables index rose  477 pts and 836 pts, respectively. 

As many as 133 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 56 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE. 

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Out of 4,443 shares traded, 2404 stocks ended in the green on BSE. Around 1876 stocks were in the red and 163 stocks remained unchanged.

Around 8 stocks hit their lower circuits. On the other hand, 11 shares hit their upper circuit limits on BSE.

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Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking said, "Technically, Nifty has reclaimed the psychological 24,000 mark, reinforcing the ongoing recovery, and is now approaching the 100-day EMA near the 24,150 level. A sustained move above this zone could pave the way for an extension towards the 24,500 mark in the near term. On the downside, the 23,800–23,900 region is expected to provide immediate support in the event of any profit-taking, followed by the 23,650 level as the next key support. As participation broadens across sectors, we continue to favour a stock-specific approach, focusing on relative outperformers while maintaining disciplined risk management and booking profits on rallies due to anticipated event-specific volatility."

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "A small bullish candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this market action signals range bound movement with positive bias around the crucial hurdle of 24100 levels (previous swing high of 26th May). The underlying short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with range movement. A decisive move above 24100 could open more upside towards 24500 levels (200day EMA) in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 23900."

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Previous session

Market ended higher for the third straight session on Tuesday. Sensex closed 544.15 pts or 0.71% higher at 76,808.48, and Nifty50 gained 135.25 pts or 0.57% to 23,989.15.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 17, 2026 5:03 PM IST
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