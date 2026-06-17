BT Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth session; more upside or rangebound movement ahead?

The stock market extended its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, backed by favourable global cues and sustained buying across sectors. After a positive start, Nifty traded in a range for most of the session. The index crossed the psychological 24,000 mark today and closed at 24,085.40, up 0.40% or 97 pts.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sensex too gained 347 pts to end at 77,156. Among Sensex constituents, Trent (7%), BEL (3%), Eternal (1.95%) and Tata Steel (1.53%) shares were the top gainers today.

Bajaj Finserv (1.16%), Axis Bank (1.09%), Kotak Bank (0.88%), M&M (0.51%) and Maruti (0.45%) were the top Sensex losers in the current session.

Nifty midcap index rose 321 pts to 62,123 and Nifty small cap stock index gained 145 pts to 18,623 level.In sectoral terms, BSE capital goods index zoomed 2207 pts to 82,328,. BSE metal and BSE consumer durables index rose 477 pts and 836 pts, respectively.

As many as 133 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 56 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE.

Advertisement

Out of 4,443 shares traded, 2404 stocks ended in the green on BSE. Around 1876 stocks were in the red and 163 stocks remained unchanged.

Around 8 stocks hit their lower circuits. On the other hand, 11 shares hit their upper circuit limits on BSE.



The Business Today Show at India Today | Every trading day at 3 pm | Complete stock market closing action

Catch all the latest updates coming in from the stock markets on The Business Today Show. This is where you will get all the market closing action on the Dalal Street, and what's hot in the corporate and financial world. Every trading day at 3 pm - The Business Today Show at India Today.

Advertisement

Watch here: