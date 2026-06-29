BT Opening Bell |Sensex, Nifty open in green; Trent, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv top gainers 

The Indian stock market opened marginally higher on Monday amid mixed action in Asian markets. Brent crude prices were trading below the $75 per barrel mark despite the occasional strikes and threats by US and Iran. Sensex rose 50 points to 77,150 and Nifty rallied 43 points to 24,099 in early deals today.

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Among Sensex constituents, Trent, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Eternal were the top gainers today, rising up to 2%.

Top Sensex losers were Kotak Bank, IndiGo, Adani Ports, M&M and HCL Technologies shares fell up to 2.44%.

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VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "It is too early to conclude that the Indian market will continue to rally. A big concern now is the hugely deficient (43%) monsoon. If the monsoon revives and compensates for the deficit in the coming weeks, the market also will respond positively. In the coming days FY Q1 result expectations will influence the market. Lots of stock specific moves are likely."