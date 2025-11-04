Cipla shares in focus after 100% acquisition of Inzpera Healthsciences; key details

Shares of Cipla Ltd were in focus on Tuesday after the pharma major announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Inzpera Healthsciences Limited.

In a regulatory filing dated November 3 after market hours, Cipla informed the exchanges that upon completion, Inzpera will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Cipla’s footprint in the paediatric market. Inzpera, incorporated in 2016, is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing of differentiated paediatric pharmaceutical and wellness products.

According to the filing, the acquisition is a "strategic move aimed at combining Inzpera's extensive portfolio of paediatric pharmaceutical and wellness products with the Company's strong distribution network and operational capabilities to drive growth and scalability."

Cipla will acquire the entire shareholding for a cash consideration of about Rs 110.65 crore, based on an enterprise value of Rs 120 crore and subsequent working capital adjustments.

The filing also highlighted Inzpera’s steady financial performance. The company reported a turnover of Rs 26.75 crore in FY25, up from Rs 22.05 crore in FY24 and Rs 20.76 crore in FY23.

Meanwhile, Cipla reported a steady set of numbers for the July–September quarter of FY26. The drugmaker’s consolidated net profit rose 3.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,351.17 crore, compared with Rs 1,302.53 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 7.6 per cent to Rs 7,589.44 crore from Rs 7,051.02 crore a year ago, driven by strong growth across key markets.