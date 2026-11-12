Dilip Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 419-crore Gurugram Metro project

Infra major Dilip Buildcon Ltd has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a Rs 419.47 crore contract floated by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), marking a fresh order opportunity for the infrastructure company. The contract pertains to the construction of a depot-cum-workshop for the elevated corridor of the Gurugram Metro at Sector 33 in Gurugram, Haryana.
According to the company, the scope of work includes civil construction, architectural works and electrical and mechanical (E&M) works for the proposed depot-cum-workshop facility.