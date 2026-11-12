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Dilip Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 419-crore Gurugram Metro project

Dilip Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 419-crore Gurugram Metro project

According to the company, the scope of work includes civil construction, architectural works and electrical and mechanical (E&M) works for the proposed depot-cum-workshop facility.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 3:58 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 419-crore Gurugram Metro projectThe development is significant for Dilip Buildcon as it strengthens the company's presence in the urban infrastructure and metro rail construction segment.

Infra major Dilip Buildcon Ltd has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a Rs 419.47 crore contract floated by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), marking a fresh order opportunity for the infrastructure company. The contract pertains to the construction of a depot-cum-workshop for the elevated corridor of the Gurugram Metro at Sector 33 in Gurugram, Haryana.

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According to the company, the scope of work includes civil construction, architectural works and electrical and mechanical (E&M) works for the proposed depot-cum-workshop facility.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 21 months.

The development is significant for Dilip Buildcon as it strengthens the company's presence in the urban infrastructure and metro rail construction segment.

The company has been declared the L-1 bidder, and the final award of the contract will be subject to the completion of the necessary formalities by the project authority.

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads and bridges, mining water, sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 3:58 PM IST
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