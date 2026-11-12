Dilip Buildcon emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 419-crore Gurugram Metro project

The project is scheduled to be completed within 21 months.

The development is significant for Dilip Buildcon as it strengthens the company's presence in the urban infrastructure and metro rail construction segment.

The company has been declared the L-1 bidder, and the final award of the contract will be subject to the completion of the necessary formalities by the project authority.

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads and bridges, mining water, sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings.