Coforge shares jump 10% after Q1 results, dividend; Morgan Stanley sets Rs 1,700 target

Shares of Coforge climbed 10 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the IT firm reported a 110 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 518.60 crore for the June quarter, while its Q1 Ebit margin came in ahead of the company's full-year guidance. Revenue rose 49 per cent YoY to Rs 5,527.70 crore. In dollar terms, revenue and net profit grew 33 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively. Ebit margin expanded 414 basis points (bps) YoY to 16 per cent in the quarter.
Following Coforge's Q1 results, Morgan Stanley suggested an 'Overweight' on the stock with an unchanged target of Rs 1,700, Bloomberg data suggested.
The IT firm had earnings call scheduled for Tuesday morning. Fresh brokerage targets will follow soon. By 10 am, the scrip had hit a high of Rs 1,674.70 on BSE, up 9.56 per cent. It pared gains later, but was still up 9 per cent at Rs 1,666.05.