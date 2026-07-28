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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 28: A senior Iranian official said that Iran would stop its own attacks as long as the United States did the same.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 9:50 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 28: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG prices remain a focus amid the US-Iran war even though rates for all three fuels stayed unchanged. The concerns have increased as vessel crossings through the route have fallen sharply due to worsening regional security and recent military action involving the United States and Iran.

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Shipping data from Kpler showed that ship traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb strait fell on Sunday, while transit through the Strait of Hormuz remained low over the weekend. The drop in traffic followed attacks by Yemeni Houthis on Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast, despite a pause in strikes between the United States and Iran.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 28

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 28

Cities

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Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

ALSO READ: Need an LPG connection fast? BPCL's new Bharatgas Lite ZIP promises instant setup, quick delivery

CNG prices across major cities on July 28

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on July 28

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Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

According to a Reuters report, 11 commodity vessels passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Sunday, the lowest level in months. Fewer than 10 commodity vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day over the weekend.

A senior Iranian official said that Iran would stop its own attacks as long as the United States did the same.

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The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran’s position remained, "attack for attack: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations. That message has already been conveyed to the United States." After 13 nights of intensifying US airstrikes on Iran, the Pentagon suspended the campaign late on Friday, and no US attacks were reported on Saturday or Sunday. Iran, which had been responding to each night of US attacks with its own strikes on neighbouring countries hosting US bases, has also held fire for two days.

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The pause came after Trump’s advisers told him they were running out of targets and raised concerns about depleting the US arsenal.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 28, 2026 9:49 AM IST
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