Brent crude lowest since July 20 as US, Iran pause attacks

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According to Axios, Trump said he decided to pause strikes to give negotiations another chance. In remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One, he also said there was a "good chance" the talks would make progress, although it remained unclear whether any substantial discussions were taking place.

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Crude has been whipsawed this month, first surging as hostilities between Washington and Tehran escalated again and the war spread to the Red Sea, and then falling as tensions eased in recent days. Still, traders remained cautious as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had yet to return to normal.

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"I don’t think the Middle East is ‘solved’," said Scott Shelton, energy specialist at TP ICAP Group Plc. There needs to be "real evidence of oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz, which I think has yet to happen", he added.

Afrah al-Zouba, the foreign minister-designate of Yemen's internationally recognised Saudi-backed government, said Yemen-based Houthi fighters aimed to replicate Iran's control of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz at Bab el-Mandeb.