Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
Nifty weekly expiry today: Kotak suggests short strangle strategy; key levels to watch

Nifty weekly expiry today: Kotak suggests short strangle strategy; key levels to watch

Nifty monthly expiry outlook: Check key support and resistance levels, derivatives positioning, open interest data and the options strategy suggested by Kotak Securities.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 9:09 AM IST
Nifty weekly expiry today: Kotak suggests short strangle strategy; key levels to watchThe combined technical and derivatives data suggests a trading range of 23,800–24,200 for tomorrow's expiry, with both extremes likely to hold on a closing basis.

Nifty50 index settled higher on Monday, snapping the multiday-losing streak, on the back de-escalation of West Asia concerns and fall in the crude oil price. Nifty staged an impressive recovery and maintained a positive bias throughout the session.  The sharp rebound has reinforced the short-term bullish structure, keeping the near-term outlook constructive.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to market experts immediate support for Nifty is seen near the 23,880 level, while resistance is expected around 24,120 for today's expiry. A sustained move above the 24,030 mark could trigger fresh buying interest and pave the way for further upside. On the downside, the 23,880–23,800 zone is expected to provide immediate support.

Open Interest build-up remains concentrated at the 23,900 and 24,000 Put strikes , while the highest Call writing is visible at the 24,200 strike in the derivatives segment, said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Derivatives Research at Kotak Securities. "The options data continues to indicate a positive undertone, with put writers maintaining their dominance at lower levels."

The combined technical and derivatives data suggests a trading range of 23,800–24,200 for tomorrow's expiry, with both extremes likely to hold on a closing basis. Although the broader trend remains positive, today's sharp rally may keep the index range-bound into expiry, making a Short Strangle strategy an ideal way to capitalize on accelerated time decay, he said.

Advertisement

To recall, the Nifty50 settled at 23,995.95, surging 228.50 points, or 0.96 per cent, on Monday. The Nifty Bank index surged 393.70 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end the session at 57,087.20, while the volatility gauge, India VIX, nosedived as much as 10 per cent to 12.66 levels.

Given this setup, Agrawal has suggested traders to consider deploying a short strangle strategy to capitalize on accelerated Theta (time decay) during the final trading session before expiry. He has suggested to sell a 24,250 call and 23,750 put in Nifty with an tentative inflow of 16.70. Stop loss for the same is kept at Rs 33, while the entire premium decay is seen target as the target for the same.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 9:07 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more