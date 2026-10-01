SRIT India IPO allotment status: Check application BSE, NSE, Kfin; latest GMP, listing date & more



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of SRIT India IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of SRIT India IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘SRIT’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of SRIT India IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select SRIT India Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of SRIT India was sold in the price band of Rs 123-130 apiece between September 28 and September 30. It sold the issue with a lot size of 115 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 218 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a solid 125.16 times, fetching nearly 40.98 lakh applications and bids for over Rs 16,900 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of a whopping 91.84 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 312.99 times. The allocation for retail investors was booked 63.70 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription figures, the grey market premium (GMP) of SRIT India has seen a sharp rise. Last heard, SRIT India IPO was a GMP of Rs 48-50 per share, suggesting a listing gain of around 36-38 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 30-33 range before the bidding period.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed latest by Monday, October 05. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd on Tuesday, September 06.