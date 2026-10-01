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SRIT India IPO allotment status: Check application BSE, NSE, Kfin; latest GMP, listing date & more

SRIT India IPO allotment status: Check application BSE, NSE, Kfin; latest GMP, listing date & more

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SRIT India IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on Kfin Technologies, NSE and BSE, latest GMP and listing date.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 8:46 AM IST
SRIT India IPO allotment status: Check application BSE, NSE, Kfin; latest GMP, listing date & moreThe IPO of SRIT India was sold in the price band of Rs 123-130 apiece between September 28 and September 30 to raise Rs 218 crore.

SRIT India, the IT solutions and services player, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Thursday, October 30. The bidders applying for the issue may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

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What are the odds of getting shares or allotment odds in the SRIT India IPO?
Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the SRIT India IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investors out of 74 investors will get 1,610 shares (Probability: 1.35 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investors out of 216 investors will get 1,610 shares (Probability: 0.46 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investors out of 51 investors will get 115 shares (Probability: 1.96 per cent)


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of SRIT India IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of SRIT India IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘SRIT’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of SRIT India IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select SRIT India Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


To recall, the IPO of SRIT India was sold in the price band of Rs 123-130 apiece between September 28 and September 30. It sold the issue with a lot size of 115 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 218 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a solid 125.16 times, fetching nearly 40.98 lakh applications and bids for over Rs 16,900 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of a whopping 91.84 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 312.99 times. The allocation for retail investors was booked 63.70 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription figures, the grey market premium (GMP) of SRIT India has seen a sharp rise. Last heard, SRIT India IPO was a GMP of Rs 48-50 per share, suggesting a listing gain of around 36-38 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 30-33 range before the bidding period.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed latest by Monday, October 05. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd on Tuesday, September 06.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 8:46 AM IST
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