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No Standard. No Plus. Just Pro: Why Apple’s Pro-only shift signals a new iPhone strategy

No Standard. No Plus. Just Pro: Why Apple’s Pro-only shift signals a new iPhone strategy

With no standard or Plus model in the iPhone 18 lineup, Apple is putting the Pro and Pro Max at the centre of its iPhone strategy — a move that could signal a future where form factor, rather than core hardware, defines the lineup.

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Nidhi Singal
Nidhi Singal
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 9:00 AM IST
No Standard. No Plus. Just Pro: Why Apple’s Pro-only shift signals a new iPhone strategyApple iPhone 18 Pro

For years, Apple’s product launch playbook relied on a carefully structured pecking order designed to segment users by price and performance. By anchoring flagship releases with standard models and larger mid-tier variants, Apple created a clear pathway for consumers to step up through the hardware tiers.

But with its latest cycle, Apple has broken from this traditional model. For the first time since introducing the Pro and Plus lineups, it has not released a baseline or Plus model alongside its flagships. Instead, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max share the same core hardware. Both feature Apple’s A20 Pro 2nm chip with next-generation vapour- chamber cooling and a 48MP Fusion main camera with a physically adjustable f/1.48–f/4.0 aperture and six-blade design, along with iOS27, with differences largely limited to display size and battery capacity.

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This change coincides with an evolving sales mix across Apple's iPhone lineup.

Globally, mid-tier Plus models have consistently accounted for a relatively small share of iPhone sales. According to data from Counterpoint Research, during the September–December launch period in their respective launch years, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus each contributed around 8% of sales, compared with about 63% for the Pro and Pro Max models combined. For the iPhone 16 series, the Plus model again accounted for around 8%, while the Pro and Pro Max contribution increased to approximately 65%.

However, In India, the Plus models have had a higher sales contribution than globally, accounting for around 13–18% during the September–December launch period of their respective years across the iPhone 14–16 generations. The Pro and Pro Max models together accounted for around 25–26% of sales, indicating that while Pro models remain more popular, the gap between Plus and Pro is considerably narrower in India than globally.

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Even after dropping the standard and Plus options for the current cycle, early market indicators suggest the gamble is working. “Our initial three-day channel checks show that the iPhone 18 Pro series sales were 19% higher than the comparable iPhone 17 Pro series in India. This indicates that the absence of the iPhone 18 and 18 Plus has not materially constrained early demand for the Pro models so far. Higher prices have also not significantly impacted premium iPhone demand at this stage, helped by trade-in and financing options such as no-cost EMIs,” said Shubham Singh, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Weighing in on this strategic pivot, Prabhu Ram, VP – Industry Research Group at CMR said that Apple's retirement of the Plus and its sharpened focus around the Pro line-up mark a shift from size-led variants to a value-based architecture. In a difficult macro environment, the fall season anchors premium economics, with the Pro line-up at its core and foldables extending it further upward.

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Why Apple might be doing this now goes beyond simply giving the Pro and Pro Max the same internals. Historically, the Max implied more phone and, at times, better hardware. That distinction has steadily disappeared as Apple has increasingly used the same core hardware in both Pro models, effectively positioning the Pro Max as a larger-screen, larger-battery version of the same Pro phone. As these hardware lines blur, Apple might quietly be moving toward a “same hardware, different form factor” strategy.

This might also resolve a structural problem Apple created with tiers from Plus to Pro to Pro Max. While the Max is hugely popular, Apple doesn't want buyers to feel that the smaller Pro is an inferior choice. Even slight differences in specs can relegate the smaller Pro to a second-tier status. The decision instead becomes simple: do you want a lighter phone, or more screen and battery?

Must read: Apple releases iOS 27.0.1 update for iPhone 18 Pro, fixes Face ID, camera and other bugs

There is also a manufacturing advantage. If Apple can standardise the core architecture, including the SoC, camera modules, thermal systems, antennas and logic board design, and adapt it to different chassis sizes, it can gain from scale. Fewer unique components, simpler manufacturing and testing, higher component volumes and potentially better yields can improve the economics.

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Finally, Apple will have a growing incentive to standardise core technology as differentiation shifts toward AI, computational photography and software. This could allow Apple to vary screens, batteries and chassis while deploying identical underlying technology across a broader device family.

While Apple isn't shifting to a uniform iPhone architecture overnight, the ongoing convergence of the Pro and Pro Max hints that the wheels might already be in motion. If this philosophy becomes permanent, Apple could fundamentally shift how it differentiates iPhones.

Future iPhones would no longer differ primarily by chips or cameras, but instead strictly by physical form factors like foldables, screen sizes and battery capacities.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nidhi Singal
Nidhi Singal

Nidhi Singal is a technology journalist reporting on how emerging technologies are reshaping economies, companies, and nations. With over two decades of experience, she covers the full arc of the tech industry—from mobile telecommunications to consumer and enterprise technologies, and from semiconductors to artificial intelligence. She also tracks climate tech, sustainability, and net-zero transitions, examining how technology, policy, and industry intersect to drive decarbonization. Nidhi is currently a Consulting Editor with Business Today.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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