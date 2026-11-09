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Nifty target raised to 28,000 from 26,000, says Citi; here's why

Nifty target raised to 28,000 from 26,000, says Citi; here's why

A $10 decline in oil prices improves the current account deficit by 30-40 basis points (bps), lowers inflation by about 50 bps and boosts Nifty earnings per share (EPS) by about 2 per cent, Citi said.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 8:59 AM IST
Nifty target raised to 28,000 from 26,000, says Citi; here's whyCiti expects Nifty earnings to grow at a compounded annual rate of 15-16 per cent over FY26-FY28, with September quarter results sustaining the momentum seen in the June quarter.

Citi has raised its target for the Nifty to 28,000 from 26,000 earlier.  The foreign brokerage cited a decent earnings outlook, lower oil price risks and potential flows into non-AI assets following the US midterm elections. The fresh target suggests 12 per cent potential upside over the prevailing level of 24,986.40.

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Citi's target comes as HSBC upgraded India's equity rating to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral', citing resilient earnings and more reasonable valuations.

Citi expects Nifty earnings to grow at a compounded annual rate of 15-16 per cent over FY26-FY28, with September quarter results sustaining the momentum seen in the June quarter, Bloomberg reported, citing the foreign brokerage.

Lower crude prices could support both the macroeconomic backdrop and corporate earnings. A $10 decline in oil prices improves the current account deficit by 30-40 basis points (bps), lowers inflation by about 50 bps and boosts Nifty earnings per share (EPS) by about 2 per cent, Citi said.

It has extended its forward estimates to December 2027 from September 2027 and raised the multiple for India's equity benchmark to 18 times from 17 times.

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A more measured pace of AI spending following the US midterm elections could encourage a rotation into non-AI assets, potentially benefiting Indian equities, Bloomberg reported, citing Citi. “Over the past two years, AI has crowded out almost everything else. Our analysis suggests a 100bp increase in India active weight could drive $12 billion of inflows; combined with resilient domestic flows, creating a supportive backdrop,” it said.

Citi said some industrial stocks exposed to the data centre theme may continue to see near-term pressure.

Key risks include volatility in the Middle East, a slowdown in consumption and the impact of AI on employment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 8:49 AM IST
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