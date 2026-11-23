Dalmia Bharat Ltd has approved a share buyback worth up to Rs 700 crore, with the company setting a maximum buyback price of Rs 1,850 per equity share. The board approved the proposal at its meeting on November 23, with the buyback to be carried out through the open market route via the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.
At the maximum buyback price and size, the company could repurchase up to 37,83,783 fully paid-up equity shares, representing approximately 2.02% of its existing paid-up equity share capital. The buyback will exclude promoters, members of the promoter group and persons in control of the company. The shares have a face value of Rs 2 each, and the consideration will be paid in cash.