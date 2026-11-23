Dalmia Bharat stock closed at Rs 1,565.95 on Monday, down 0.63% from its previous close of Rs 1,575.85. During the session, it opened at Rs 1,575.90, touched a high of Rs 1,582.15 and a low of Rs 1,548.

Under the buyback regulations, Dalmia Bharat will utilise at least 75% of the maximum buyback size, amounting to Rs 525 crore, towards the repurchase. It will also deploy at least 40% of the maximum buyback size, or Rs 280 crore, within the first half of the 66 working days from the opening of the buyback. Based on the minimum buyback size and the maximum price of Rs 1,850 per share, the company is expected to repurchase at least 28,37,837 shares.

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The company said the Rs 700 crore buyback size represents 9.64% of its paid-up equity share capital and free reserves on a standalone basis and 4.49% on a consolidated basis, based on its audited financial statements as of March 31, 2026. The maximum buyback size excludes transaction costs, taxes, brokerage and other related expenses.

Dalmia Bharat has also constituted a buyback committee and appointed Rajeev Kumar, its Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, as the compliance officer for the process. The company said the public announcement containing the detailed process, timelines and other requirements will be released within two working days of the board resolution.