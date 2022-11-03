DCX Systems allotment status, GMP, listing date & more

DCX Systems, whose Rs 500 crore ran from October 31 to November 2, will finalise the basis of allotment on November 7. Last heard, the issue was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of about Rs 82, which was higher than Rs 75 level, the day the issue was opened for subscription.

The IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 100 crore, was sold in the Rs 197-Rs 207 price band. It received a solid 69.79 times subscription, largely led by qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and retail individual investors (RIIs).

The quota reserved for QIB was subscribed 84.32 times, RIIs 61.77 times and that of non individual investors 43.97 times.

DCX Systems in fact attracted the third highest subscription level this year after Harsha Engineers International's 74.70 times and Electronics Mart's 71.93 times subscription. Dreamfolks Services (56.68 times) and Campus Activewear (51.75 times) are two other IPOs that received over 50 times subscription this year.

Electronics Mart made a strong debut last month, as the scrip got listed at Rs 90 apiece, a 52.54 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 59. Harsha Engineers had on September 26 listed at a 36 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 330. Dreamfolks Services saw a 56 per cent listing gain earlier that month. Campus Activewear, meanwhile, jumped 23 per cent on its market debut in May this year.

DCX Systems' GMP hints at 39.61 per cent listing pop on November 11.

The initiation of refunds for the issue is likely by November 9 and the credit of shares to demat by November 10.

Investors, who bade for the IPO, may check the allotment status on the BSE website by visiting HERE

Prospective allottees would be needed to click on 'Equity' and select DCX SYSTEMS LTD' under the 'Issue Name' tab. They would also be required to either type Application number or PAN number. Check 'I am no robot' and hit search.

An alternate way could be to visit the registrar's website, which in this case is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Bidders can visit HERE

They need to select the IPO and give either of the three: application number, demand account and PAN ID. They would then be required to click on security check and hit submit.

Also Read: DCX Systems IPO: Issue subscribed nearly 70 times on the final day of bidding

Also Read: DCX Systems IPO: Issue subscribed 4x on Day 2 GMP, analyst views, retail bids & more