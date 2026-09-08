Suzlon bags 200 MW wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power; details here

Suzlon will execute the project through its end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) offering. The scope includes turbine supply, land acquisition, balance of plant (BoP), pooling substation (PSS), extra high voltage (EHV) line, commissioning, and operations and maintenance services.

According to Suzlon, the order is its third DevCo-led wind order across Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The company said its S144 platform has also crossed the 10 GW milestone with this order.

Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Our end-to-end capabilities give us the strength to develop and execute wind projects efficiently, while creating new business opportunities. We are already seeing the results of our integrated approach to developing renewable energy assets, with four wind orders secured across two states in a short span of time."

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Lakshmi Narayanan B, Head Business Development, Ayana Renewable Power, said, "This project marks an important milestone for Ayana as we establish our wind presence in Madhya Pradesh. Suzlon's proven technology, strong execution capabilities, and integrated project delivery approach made them the right partner for this project. We look forward to working together to deliver long-term value and contribute to India's clean energy transition."

Suzlon Energy share price

Shares of Suzlon Energy were trading largely flat in Tuesday's early session. At the time of writing, the stock was up 0.22 per cent at Rs 45.62.