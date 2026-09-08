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Suzlon bags 200 MW wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power; details here

Suzlon bags 200 MW wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power; details here

SUZLON45.55(0.44%)

The order will involve the installation of 64 units of Suzlon's S144 wind turbine, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 9:43 AM IST
Suzlon bags 200 MW wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power; details hereAccording to Suzlon, the order is its third DevCo-led wind order across Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Suzlon Energy Ltd on Tuesday informed the bourses that it has secured a 200 MW wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power Ltd, marking the renewable energy company's maiden order from Ayana.

The order will involve the installation of 64 units of Suzlon's S144 wind turbine, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. The project will be executed in Limbawas, Madhya Pradesh, with the electricity generated to be connected to the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd (MPPCL) state grid.

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Suzlon will execute the project through its end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) offering. The scope includes turbine supply, land acquisition, balance of plant (BoP), pooling substation (PSS), extra high voltage (EHV) line, commissioning, and operations and maintenance services.

According to Suzlon, the order is its third DevCo-led wind order across Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The company said its S144 platform has also crossed the 10 GW milestone with this order.

Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Our end-to-end capabilities give us the strength to develop and execute wind projects efficiently, while creating new business opportunities. We are already seeing the results of our integrated approach to developing renewable energy assets, with four wind orders secured across two states in a short span of time."

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Lakshmi Narayanan B, Head Business Development, Ayana Renewable Power, said, "This project marks an important milestone for Ayana as we establish our wind presence in Madhya Pradesh. Suzlon's proven technology, strong execution capabilities, and integrated project delivery approach made them the right partner for this project. We look forward to working together to deliver long-term value and contribute to India's clean energy transition."

Suzlon Energy share price

Shares of Suzlon Energy were trading largely flat in Tuesday's early session. At the time of writing, the stock was up 0.22 per cent at Rs 45.62.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 9:43 AM IST
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