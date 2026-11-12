Bank of Baroda FD rates rise to 7.45%: How much will ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh earn in 555 days?

Earlier, the bank offered 6.75% to general depositors and 7.25% to senior citizens on the same tenure.

The revision comes as several lenders, including Indian Overseas Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have adjusted their fixed deposit interest rates during November.

How much will ₹1 lakh, ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh earn in 555 days?

The maturity amount depends on the deposit size, applicable interest rate and compounding frequency.

Assuming quarterly compounding, the estimated maturity values under Bank of Baroda's revised 555-day scheme are:

Indicative calculations based on quarterly compounding over 555 days, using a 365-day year. Actual bank maturity values may differ slightly due to calculation conventions. Figures are before tax.

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For a ₹10 lakh investment, a general depositor could earn approximately ₹1.09 lakh in interest, while a senior citizen could earn ₹1.17 lakh. Super senior citizens could receive approximately ₹1.19 lakh.

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Deposit amount General citizens (6.85%) Senior citizens (7.35%) Super senior citizens (7.45%) ₹1 lakh ₹1,10,880 ₹1,11,711 ₹1,11,878 ₹5 lakh ₹5,54,399 ₹5,58,555 ₹5,59,390 ₹10 lakh ₹11,08,797 ₹11,17,111 ₹11,18,780

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How much additional interest will depositors earn?

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The 10-bps increase translates into modest but measurable additional earnings.

Deposit amount General citizens: Extra interest Senior citizens: Extra interest ₹1 lakh ₹166 ₹167 ₹5 lakh ₹828 ₹833 ₹10 lakh ₹1,657 ₹1,667

Estimated increase in maturity interest compared with the previous rates of 6.75% and 7.25%, respectively. The previous super senior citizen rate has not been provided.

DO READ: Indian Bank hikes special FD rates to 6.80%: How it compares with PSUs, private banks, small finance banks

How do other Bank of Baroda FD rates compare?

The 555-day scheme offers a higher interest rate than several regular deposit tenures.

Latest Bank of Baroda FD interest rates

FD tenure General citizens Senior citizens 7–14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15–45 days 3.50% 4.00% 46–90 days 5.00% 5.50% 91–180 days 5.00% 5.50% 181–210 days 5.50% 6.00% 211–270 days 5.75% 6.25% 271 days to less than 1 year 6.00% 6.50% 1 year 6.25% 6.75% Above 1 year to 400 days 6.25% Advertisement 6.75% Above 400 days to 2 years (excluding special FDs) 6.25% 6.75% Above 2 to 3 years 6.25% 6.75% Above 3 to 5 years 6.30% 6.90% Above 5 to 10 years 6.00% 7.00% 444-day special FD 6.45% 6.95% 555-day special FD 6.85% 7.35%

Should investors choose the 555-day FD?

The revised scheme may appeal to conservative investors seeking predictable returns over approximately 18 months.

However, depositors should consider liquidity requirements, premature withdrawal penalties and taxation before investing.

Interest earned on bank FDs is taxable according to the investor's applicable income-tax slab, reducing post-tax returns.

Investors should also remember that the higher rate applies to the specified tenure. Reinvestment after maturity will depend on prevailing interest rates.

For depositors who can comfortably lock away funds for 555 days, the special scheme offers a higher advertised rate than several of Bank of Baroda's regular FD options.

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