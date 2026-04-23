Tata Group's retail arm, Trent Ltd, announced a double delight for its shareholders, a dividend alongside a bonus share issue with financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, post-market hours on Wednesday.

Trent dividend 2026

According to Trent’s stock exchange filing, the company's board recommended a dividend of 600%, which translates to Rs 6 per equity share of face value Re 1 each.

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However, in the filing the company said that "In view of the proposed issuance of bonus equity shares, if approved by the shareholders, the aforesaid dividend per share, if declared, shall be proportionately reduced to reflect the increase in the number of equity shares post bonus".

For the payout timeline, the exchange filing clarified that “the dividend shall be paid to those members whose names appear in the register of members/beneficial owners as on the record date fixed by the board".

The actual transfer of funds will happen on or after the third day from the date of declaration of dividend at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), it said.

1:2 bonus issue

Adding to the dividend, Trent's board also gave the green light for an issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:2. This means investors would receive one new fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 for every two existing shares they currently hold.

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While the exact record date to determine eligibility is to be informed later, the company said that these bonus shares would be credited or dispatched within two months from the date of the board meeting approving the bonus, i.e., by June 21, 2026.

stock performance

Amid this, shares of the Tata Group firm declined as much as 4% to touch Thursday’s low of Rs 4252.60 per share on BSE in early trade. At last check, the stock was down 2.49% to Rs 4325.20 per share. However, the counter has gained nearly 29% over a one-month period.

