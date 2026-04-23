Dividend 2026: IT services major L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) had declared its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, alongside the highest historical dividend payout for its shareholders.

L&T Tech dividend 2026

Alongside the earnings scorecard, the LTTS board cheered investors with a final dividend announcement. According to the official stock exchange filing, the company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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Record date & payment details

The regulatory filing noted that the firm has fixed Friday, May 22, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend for FY 2025-26. The company further clarified that it would credit the proposed amount within 30 days after approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

Dividend history

Notably, this Rs 40 declaration is the highest ever dividend distributed by the IT services player, according to the stock exchanges' dividend history. Prior to this, LTTS handed out an interim dividend of Rs 18 on October 27, 2025. Before that, it paid a final dividend of Rs 38 on June 6, 2025. Looking slightly further back, the firm issued an interim dividend of Rs 17 on October 25, 2024, which was preceded by a final dividend of Rs 33 on June 14, 2024.

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L&T Tech Q4 numbers

Meanwhile, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, the company's net profit climbed 9.7% to Rs 332.1 crore, up from Rs 302.6 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations also rose 2.5% to Rs 2,857.9 crore compared to Rs 2,787.2 crore in the previous quarter.

Stock performance

In Thursday’s trade, L&T Tech stock was trading 1.76% lower at Rs 3488.95 apiece on BSE in early trade, down from previous close of Rs 3551.45. The counder has gained nearly 15% in a one month period.

