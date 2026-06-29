Dividend stocks: Raymond Lifestyle, Kalpataru Projects, Kansai Nerolac, Jyothy Labs shares to turn ex-date today

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd and Jyothy Labs Ltd are four stocks whose shares will turn ex-date for dividends on Monday, June 29. Kajaria Ceramics Ltd will turn ex-date for share buyback. Kedia Construction Company Ltd, on the other hand, will turn ex-date for reduction of capital.

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Kalpataru Projects International Ltd will turn ex-dividend today. The company had earlier announced a final dividend of Rs 11 per share. Monday is also the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors whose names appear on the company’s register at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on August 14.

Shares of Jyothy Labs Ltd will also turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for FY26. Today is also the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on July 14.

In the case of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, the company had announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share. The record date for the same.

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Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Ltd will also turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY26. Today is also the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on July 14.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd will turn ex-date for share buyback. The board of directors and shareholders of the company recently approved the proposal of buyback of up to 21,50,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 1,380 apiece, on a proportionate basis.

The buyback will be carried out through the tender offer process, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules made thereunder, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable laws.