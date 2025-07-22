Dixon Technologies Q1 earnings: Net profit doubles, revenue zooms to Rs 12,838 crore

Dixon Technologies Q1 earnings: Dixon Technologies clocked a 100% year-on-year rise in profit to Rs 280 crore against Rs 139.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 95% year-on-year to Rs 12,838 crore against Rs 6579 crore in the previous year.

The earnings were announced after market hours today. EBITDA rose 89% to Rs 484 crore.

In the current session, Dixon Technologies stock ended 1.03% lower at Rs 16,112 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 97,481 crore.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.