Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock in focus as USFDA completes pre-approval inspection at FTO-9 plant

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock in focus as USFDA completes pre-approval inspection at FTO-9 plant

DRREDDY1,201.50(1.19%)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the inspection was conducted from October 8 to October 9, 2026. The company stated that it would address the observations within the stipulated timeline.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 9:12 AM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock in focus as USFDA completes pre-approval inspection at FTO-9 plantDr. Reddy's Laboratories shares closed at Rs 1,214.10 on Wednesday, down 2.06% from the previous close of Rs 1,239.65.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares will be in focus on Thursday morning after the company disclosed that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a pre-approval inspection at its FTO-9 manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and issued a Form 483 with three observations.

In an exchange filing dated October 14, the pharmaceutical company said the inspection was conducted from October 8 to October 9, 2026. The company stated that it would address the observations within the stipulated timeline.

Advertisement

"This is to inform you that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at our FTO-9 manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh," the company said in its filing. It added that it had "been issued a Form 483 with three observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline."

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories shares closed at Rs 1,214.10 on Wednesday, down 2.06% from the previous close of Rs 1,239.65. The stock's movement on Thursday will be watched following the disclosure.

The company's filing did not specify the nature of the three observations. It also did not provide further details about the observations in the announcement. The company said it would address them within the stipulated timeline.

Advertisement

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is a major multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more