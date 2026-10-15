Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock in focus as USFDA completes pre-approval inspection at FTO-9 plant

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares will be in focus on Thursday morning after the company disclosed that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a pre-approval inspection at its FTO-9 manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and issued a Form 483 with three observations.
In an exchange filing dated October 14, the pharmaceutical company said the inspection was conducted from October 8 to October 9, 2026. The company stated that it would address the observations within the stipulated timeline.