$100,000 to work after graduation: What the Trump OPT fee proposal means for Indian students

What OPT actually is

OPT is not a visa. It is a temporary employment authorisation granted to F-1 visa holders who have completed their degree in the US. It allows graduates to work in a job directly related to their field of study, for up to 12 months after completing a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral programme.

Students who graduate from eligible STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics programmes can apply for an additional 24-month extension, giving them up to 36 months of authorised work in the country after graduation.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Trump mulls hefty price tag of $100,000 on foreign students wanting to work in US after graduation: Report

Why it matters so much

OPT functions as a bridge between university and long-term employment. It gives graduates the chance to accumulate US work experience, offset some of the high cost of studying abroad, build professional networks, and improve their odds of securing employer sponsorship for an H-1B visa.

For many employers in technology, engineering, finance, and research, OPT is the mechanism through which they recruit international graduates in the first place, often using the period to evaluate candidates before committing to longer-term visa sponsorship.

Who would be hit hardest?

Indian students are likely to be among the most exposed if the proposal moves forward. India is now the largest source of international students in the United States, and a significant proportion study STEM courses, making them eligible for the full 36-month OPT period. For many, the opportunity to work in the US after graduation is a central reason for choosing an American university over alternatives elsewhere. A sharp increase in the cost of accessing OPT could reshape that decision for future cohorts.

Advertisement

What the proposal actually says and what it doesn't

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Trump administration is considering a $100,000 fee for graduates seeking to work through OPT, as part of a broader overhaul of student visa rules. The proposal has not been finalised, and critical details remain unresolved, including who would ultimately bear the cost, whether it would be the student, the employer, or the university, and what exemptions, if any, might apply.

The fee is not currently in effect. Until the proposal is officially announced and implemented, the OPT programme continues to operate as it has.