DON'T MISS | ITR notice after e-verification? Know how AIS mismatch and refund claims are assessed

Who all must file their ITR today?

Salaried individuals and pensioners are required to file their income tax returns today itself. Other non-tax audit taxpayers or ITR-1 and ITR-2 filers must file their ITRs today. These include taxpayers with income from a single or multiple residential properties, capital gains, dividends or interest, and those who have no business or professional income.

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Who has time until August 31?

Individuals with business or professional income whose accounts aren't audited can file their returns until August 31. These include freelancers, consultants, professionals and small business owners who file ITR-3 or ITR-4. Individuals who are partners in business firms that are not subject to a mandatory tax audit also have until August 31 to file their income tax returns.

DO CHECKOUT | Advance Tax simplified for all taxpayers: Who needs to pay it and when

What happens if you miss the deadline?

A belated tax return can be filed until December 31, but the taxpayers will have to pay a late fee. According to Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, the late filing fee depends on your total income:

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Total income Late filing fee Up to ₹5 lakh ₹1,000 Above ₹5 lakh ₹5,000 Below the basic exemption limit No late filing fee applicable

Moreover, the taxpayers might have to pay interest under Section 234A if any tax remains unpaid after adjusting advance tax, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and other available tax credits. The interest is either charged at 1% per month or part of a month from the original due date until the return is filed.