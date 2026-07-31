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ITR filing 2026 last day today: Who should file their returns today, who can wait till August 31

ITR filing 2026 last day today: Who should file their returns today, who can wait till August 31

Here's the simple breakdown of who must file today, who can safely wait till August 31 — and what happens if you miss the deadline.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 9:42 AM IST
ITR filing 2026 last day today: Who should file their returns today, who can wait till August 31Get it wrong, and you either pay an unnecessary late fee or waste your weekend filing when you didn't need to.

Millions of taxpayers are rushing to file their income tax returns today — but should you be one of them? The income tax department has quietly given one group of taxpayers a full extra month, while another group faces penalties starting tomorrow. The catch? It all depends on which ITR form applies to you.

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Get it wrong, and you either pay an unnecessary late fee or waste your weekend filing when you didn't need to. Here's the simple breakdown of who must file today, who can safely wait till August 31 — and what happens if you miss the deadline.

DON'T MISS | ITR notice after e-verification? Know how AIS mismatch and refund claims are assessed

Who all must file their ITR today?

Salaried individuals and pensioners are required to file their income tax returns today itself. Other non-tax audit taxpayers or ITR-1 and ITR-2 filers must file their ITRs today. These include taxpayers with income from a single or multiple residential properties, capital gains, dividends or interest, and those who have no business or professional income.

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Who has time until August 31?

Individuals with business or professional income whose accounts aren't audited can file their returns until August 31. These include freelancers, consultants, professionals and small business owners who file ITR-3 or ITR-4. Individuals who are partners in business firms that are not subject to a mandatory tax audit also have until August 31 to file their income tax returns.

DO CHECKOUT | Advance Tax simplified for all taxpayers: Who needs to pay it and when

What happens if you miss the deadline?

A belated tax return can be filed until December 31, but the taxpayers will have to pay a late fee. According to Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, the late filing fee depends on your total income:

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Total income Late filing fee
Up to ₹5 lakh ₹1,000
Above ₹5 lakh ₹5,000
Below the basic exemption limit No late filing fee applicable

Moreover, the taxpayers might have to pay interest under Section 234A if any tax remains unpaid after adjusting advance tax, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and other available tax credits. The interest is either charged at 1% per month or part of a month from the original due date until the return is filed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 9:31 AM IST
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