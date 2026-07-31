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ITR filing deadline today: How the 30-day verification rule lets you verify returns after July 31

ITR filing deadline today: How the 30-day verification rule lets you verify returns after July 31

So what exactly is this rule, who does it apply to, and how much breathing room does it really give you? Here's everything you need to know before the clock runs out.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 10:23 AM IST
ITR filing deadline today: How the 30-day verification rule lets you verify returns after July 31Filing your ITR is only half the job; if you don't verify it in time, the taxman treats it as if you never filed at all.

Missed today's ITR deadline panic button? Don't hit it just yet. While July 31 is the last date to file your income tax return, there's a lesser-known cushion many taxpayers don't know about — the 30-day verification window.

Filing your ITR is only half the job; if you don't verify it in time, the taxman treats it as if you never filed at all. So what exactly is this rule, who does it apply to, and how much breathing room does it really give you? Here's everything you need to know before the clock runs out.

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DO CHECKOUT | ITR filing 2026 last day today: Who should file their returns today, who can wait till August 31

How does the 30-day verification rule work

If a taxpayer files an ITR on July 31, it will be treated as filed on that date if the verification is completed within 30 days of uploading. In simpler terms, someone filing an ITR today can complete online verification in August without impacting the original date of filing their income tax returns as long as the e-verification is done successfully within 30 days.

Steps to e-verify your ITR

Step 1: Visit the official Income Tax e-filing portal and log in with your user ID and password

Step 2: Click on the e-file menu, select Income Tax Returns and then go to E-Verify Return

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Step 3: Choose the unverified return you want to submit and click e-Verify

Step 4: Choose your preferred verification mode and follow the onscreen prompts to finish

DON'T MISS | ITR filing 2026: Confused by the 'reason for filing ITR' question? Here's what taxpayers need to know

Quick ways to e-verify your ITR

You can e-verify your returns online using:

  • OTP or mobile number registered with Aadhaar
  • EVC generated through your pre-validated bank account
  • EVC generated through your pre-validated demat account
  • EVC through ATM (offline method)
  • Net banking
  • Digital signature certificate (DSC)

Some common scenarios to know about

Scenario Tax treatment
ITR filed on July 31 and verified within 30 days Original filing date remains valid
ITR filed on July 31 but verified after 30 days
  • Verification date may become the filing date
  • Return may be treated as belated
ITR not verified by the last permissible date (December 31, 2026) Return might be treated as invalid unless the Income Tax Department condones the delay

What is the time limit for e-verification or submission of ITR-V?

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The e-verification or submission of ITR-V shall be done within 30 days from the date of filing the income tax return.

What will happen if e-verification or ITR-V is submitted beyond the time limit of 30 days?

If the return of income is uploaded and ITR-V is submitted within 30 days of uploading, the date of uploading the ITR shall be considered as the date of furnishing the return of income. This turns your timely filing into a belated return, which might attract late fees and penalties.

    ABOUT THE AUTHOR

    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

    Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

    Published on: Jul 31, 2026 10:23 AM IST
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