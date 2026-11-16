Nifty Bank hits record closing high, Bank of Baroda sole loser

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Bank Nifty is witnessing consolidation at higher levels; however, the index remains in an overbought territory on the RSI front and appears technically overstretched, trading significantly above its short-term 20-DMA. Hence, the risk-reward ratio does not favour initiating fresh long positions at current levels. Existing long positions can be held with a trailing stop-loss of 61,000, while a buy-on-dips strategy should be preferred. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at 61,800 and 62,000, with positional support at 60,700."

BSE bankex too surged 487 points to close at 69,296. The index hit a record high of 69,505 during the current session. On Nifty Bank, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm said, "The index recorded an intraday high of 61,712 but failed to surpass its previous record high of 61,765, making the 61,700–61,800 zone a crucial resistance area. A decisive breakout above this range could revive bullish momentum and open the way towards fresh record highs. On the downside, the 60,800–60,700 zone continues to act as an important support area, while a sustained break below 60,500 could intensify selling pressure and weaken the near-term technical structure. The RSI stands at 83.63, indicating overbought conditions and the possibility of intermittent profit-booking. The MACD remains firmly in positive territory, with the MACD line above the signal line, indicating that the broader bullish momentum remains intact."

Advertisement

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "The 61,750–62,000 zone is the immediate hurdle; a decisive move beyond it could open the way for further upside. On the downside, 60,800–61,200 remains the key support range."

Meanwhile, Sensex ended 512 pts or 0.63% higher at 82,104 and Nifty rose 147 pts to 25,291.