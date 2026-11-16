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Sensex, Nifty resume climb in volatile trade; what lies ahead for markets?

Sensex, Nifty resume climb in volatile trade; what lies ahead for markets?

BSE3,912.00(0.65%)

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack gained 512.34 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 82,104.79, while the NSE Nifty index advanced 146.80 points or 0.58 per cent to end at 25,291.10.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 4:42 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty resume climb in volatile trade; what lies ahead for markets?Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap declining between 0.51 per cent and 1.10 per cent.

Indian equity benchmarks resumed their upward move on Monday after a single-session pause, managing to close with decent gains amid volatile trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack gained 512.34 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 82,104.79, while the NSE Nifty index advanced 146.80 points or 0.58 per cent to end at 25,291.10.

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Sectoral performance remained mixed, with FMCG and banking stocks outperforming, while pharma, metal and automobile stocks faced selling pressure.

Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap declining between 0.51 per cent and 1.10 per cent.

Ankur Punj, Managing Director at Equirus Wealth, noted, "Indian equity markets started the week positively, supported by renewed FII inflows, improved earnings visibility, and buying interest in banking, financials, and IT stocks. The recent reversal in foreign investor flows, alongside relatively attractive domestic valuations, has helped improve market sentiment. Globally, uncertainty surrounding US Federal Reserve policy, weakness in technology stocks, Japan's economic contraction and subdued Chinese demand continue to influence risk appetite. Geopolitical tensions in West Asia remain a key concern, particularly given their implications for crude oil prices, India's import bill, inflation and the current account deficit."

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Punj also said, "Brent crude continues to trade at elevated levels, while gold and silver remain sensitive to dollar movements and interest-rate expectations. Industrial metals are also tracking developments in China and global demand. The rupee's relative stability offers some comfort, although currency volatility remains a monitorable. Domestically, upcoming inflation and trade data, alongside developments in corporate earnings, will drive near-term sentiment. We remain constructive on India's medium-term investment outlook, with opportunities in quality banking, IT, pharmaceuticals, capital goods and manufacturing. However, elevated global uncertainties warrant a selective and disciplined investment approach."

Ajit Mishra, SVP (Research) at Religare Broking, said, "Markets traded in a volatile manner but managed to end with modest gains. Improving foreign investor sentiment continued to lend support to domestic equities. Meanwhile, Brent crude remained relatively stable around $95 per barrel amid mixed global cues."

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From a technical perspective, Mishra said, "Nifty appears to be undergoing a time-wise consolidation following the sharp recent up move, while the underlying tone remains positive, supported by buying interest emerging on declines. We therefore reiterate our constructive outlook and recommend maintaining a 'buy on dips' approach, with an upside potential towards the 25,500–25,700 zone.

He added, "On the downside, the 24,800–25,000 zone remains an important support area for the index. Amid ongoing sectoral rotation, the focus should remain on selective stock picking and accumulating quality stocks during periods of consolidation."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 4:42 PM IST
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