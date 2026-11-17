Why does a ₹15 lakh investment require ₹16 lakh?

Under the LRS framework, resident individuals can remit up to $250,000 overseas in a financial year for permitted transactions, including investments in foreign securities.

For investment-related remittances, no TCS applies to the first ₹10 lakh transferred during a financial year. However, amounts exceeding this threshold attract TCS at 20%.

Consequently, an investor remitting ₹15 lakh would face TCS of ₹1 lakh, calculated on the ₹5 lakh exceeding the threshold.

The investor would therefore need ₹16 lakh upfront, excluding brokerage charges, currency conversion costs and bank fees.

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How does the 20% TCS rule work?

CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, explained that the threshold applies cumulatively across overseas remittances.

"This ₹10 lakh threshold is cumulative across all your LRS remittances in the year and is tracked against your PAN, so you cannot reset it by splitting transfers across banks," Anandan said.

This means investors who have already used their threshold for other overseas remittances could face higher TCS on subsequent investments.

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Is TCS an additional tax?

Anandan clarified that TCS does not represent an additional final tax liability.

"The important point for investors is that this TCS is not an extra tax or a cost; it is an advance collection in your name," she said.

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The collected amount is reflected in the taxpayer's Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS).

Investors can claim credit while filing their income-tax returns. If the TCS exceeds their final tax liability, the excess can be claimed as a refund. However, refunds are not immediate and depend on income-tax return processing.

How much money will investors need?

The upfront amount required depends on the size of the overseas investment and the applicable TCS. An investor remitting ₹5 lakh or ₹10 lakh would not face TCS, assuming no earlier LRS remittances during the financial year.

However, a ₹15 lakh investment would attract ₹1 lakh in TCS, increasing the upfront requirement to ₹16 lakh. Similarly, investors planning to remit ₹20 lakh would need ₹22 lakh, including ₹2 lakh in TCS, while a ₹25 lakh investment would require ₹28 lakh, including ₹3 lakh in TCS.

These calculations exclude brokerage fees, bank charges and currency conversion costs.

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What should investors consider before remitting money?

Beyond TCS, investors must account for foreign exchange fluctuations, brokerage charges and taxation of gains from overseas shares.

Participation in a US IPO also depends on whether the overseas brokerage provides access to the offering. Permission to invest abroad under LRS does not automatically guarantee IPO allotment.

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For Indian investors, the key consideration is liquidity. Although TCS can be adjusted or refunded, the money remains unavailable until the tax credit is utilised or the refund is processed.

A ₹15 lakh overseas investment may therefore require ₹16 lakh immediately, making cash-flow planning essential before investing in international equities.