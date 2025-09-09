Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Glenmark Pharma shares rise 3% as arm receives $700 mn, more details  

Glenmark Pharma shares rise 3% as arm receives $700 mn, more details  

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 3% to Rs 2,117.95 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 59,574 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 9, 2025 12:01 PM IST
Glenmark Pharma shares rise 3% as arm receives $700 mn, more details  AbbVie will receive exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise ISB 2001 across North America, Europe, Japan and Greater China

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 3% in early deals on Tuesday after the firm said its subsidiary has received has received an upfront payment of $700 million from NYSE listed AbbVie for a molecule used in cancer treatment.

"Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), Glenmark’s wholly owned subsidiary, has received an upfront payment of $700 million from AbbVie. The payment is in accordance with the agreed contractual terms and is being made towards an exclusive global licensing agreement for IGI’s lead investigational asset, ISB 2001 across North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China markets," said the pharma firm on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

IGI Therapeutics SA, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), an alliance between Glenmark Pharma and Ichnos Sciences Inc, inked an exclusive licensing agreement with AbbVie for IGI's lead investigational asset, ISB 2001, said Glenmark on July 10 this year. 

AbbVie will receive exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise ISB 2001 across North America, Europe, Japan and Greater China. According to the agreement, IGI would receive an upfront payment of $700 million and is eligible to receive up to $1.225 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, along with tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 3% to Rs 2,117.95 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 59,574 crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 9, 2025 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today