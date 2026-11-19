Shares of defence companies, including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Astra Microwave and Apollo Micro Systems are likely to remain in focus on Thursday, November 19, after reports said that the Defence Ministry has sought a 20% hike in capital expenditure for FY28 to support major military acquisitions.

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The proposed increase in defence spending could provide a boost to domestic defence manufacturers, with funding expected to support several large-ticket procurement programmes. These include the proposed acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets and six advanced conventional submarines equipped with Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology under Project 75I.