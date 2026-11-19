Incorporated in 1992, Odisha-based Mahanadi Coalfields is India’s largest coal producer in terms of production, primarily engaged in the mining and production of non-coking coal. It operates mainly in the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields in Odisha and produces various grades of coal, including washed and beneficiated coal, catering primarily to the power sector as well as other industries.

Mahanadi Coalfields raised a total of Rs 2,295.25 crore from 53 anchor investors as it allocated 16,87,68,255 equity shares for Rs 136 apiece. Its anchor book included marquee names like LIC, Nippon Life India, WhiteOak MF, Invesco India MF, Tata MF, Morgan Stanley, ICICI Prudential MF, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GIC of India, SBI General Insurance, Bajaj Life Insurance and more.

Advertisement

Mahanadi Coalfields reported a net profit of Rs 4,880.66 crore with a revenue of Rs 17,107.83 crore for the six months ended on September 30. The company's net profit stood at Rs 10,698.12 crore with a revenue of Rs 33,899.28 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At current valuations, it shall command a market capitalization little more than Rs 90,009 crore.

Mahanadi Coalfields has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of reservation. Retail investors will have 35 per cent of the allocation in the IPO. Last heard, MCL was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3-4 apiece, suggesting nearly 2 per cent listing gains.

Advertisement

SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BoB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Securities are the book running lead managers for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd on November 27. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say about the IPO of Mahanadi Coalfields:



PL Capital

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

MCL follows a relatively focused capital allocation strategy, with investments largely directed toward mine development and coalfield expansion. MCL offers a trailing dividend yield of 8.5 per cent, compared with 6.6 per cent for Coal India (FY26), making it attractive from a cash-return perspective, said PL Capital in its IPO note.

"At the proposed IPO market capitalization, MCL is valued at 10-15 per cent premium to Coal India’s 5 times (FY26). The modest premium appears justified by MCL’s superior operating profitability and return ratios, and focused capital allocation. We recommend subscribe for mid to long term," it added.



Chola Securities

Rating: Neutral

Mahanadi Coalfields faces structural challenges from the gradual transition towards renewable energy. Its relatively lower quality resource profile coupled with the notified pricing mechanism limits its ability to control pricing and command higher realizations. MCL has witnessed subdued financial performance, despite an increase in dispatch volumes during the same period, said Chola.

Advertisement

"The decline in realizations, coupled with rising operating costs, has resulted in EBITDA margins contracting. While MCL’s dominant market position, established infrastructure, extensive reserves and strong balance sheet provide business resilience, subdued revenue growth, margin compression and the longer term energy transition pose challenges to its growth and profitability outlook," it said with a 'neutral' rating.



Aditya Birla Money

Rating: Subscribe

"We recommend 'subscribe' rating to the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO, given its position as India's lowest-cost large-scale coal producer, its long reserve life, and its strong cash generation. MCL accounted for 21 per cent of India's coal production in FY26, with 980 crore tonnes of reserves and the lowest cost of production among Coal India's subsidiaries," said Aditya Birla Money.

"Earnings momentum has improved, with H1FY27 Revenue and EBITDA growing 9.3 per cent and 7.7 per cent YoY on 8.3 per cent higher dispatches. Thermal power still accounts for 70 per cent of India's electricity generation, and non-coking coal demand is expected to keep growing until FY36, which in our view gives MCL a long runway to meet demand," it added.



Choice Broking

Rating: Subscribe

The investment case rests on cash returns rather than growth. MCL has consistently paid out roughly three-fourths of its profit as dividend, and the FY26 dividend of Rs 7,650 crore alone implies a yield of about 8.5 per cent at the issue price. Earnings have been flat to declining. FY26 profit was also lifted by about Rs. 1,859 cr of one-off tax refunds and write-backs, said Choice Broking.

Advertisement

"MCL receives none of the proceeds. Growth must come from the rail connectivity, washery and mine expansion plans already under way, which still need clearances. We believe the low multiples, high payout and cost leadership more than compensate for flat earnings, and recommend a 'subscribe' rating for the issue," it said.



Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

MCL offers exposure to India’s long-term non-coking coal demand. Its concentration in non-coking coal, high dependence on the thermal power sector and government-owned utilities, customer and contractor concentration, regulatory and environmental risks, and the gradual transition towards renewable energy warrant a measured valuation outlook, said Anand Rathi.

"It is valued at 8.4 times FY26 P/E and 5.9 times FY26 EV/EBITDA. Considering the company’s market leadership, extensive reserve life, low-cost mechanised operations, strong profitability and infrastructure-led growth plans, balanced against the structural and regulatory risks associated with coal mining, we recommend a 'subscribe for long term' rating for the issue," it added.



SMIFS

Rating: Subscribe

Capacity additions, first-mile connectivity capex and washery expansion to 37 MTPA extend the growth runway, all funded internally alongside a near debt-free balance sheet, said SMIFS. "We recommend subscribe to the issue as a good long-term investment, with MCL’s market leadership, reserve depth, and cost advantage positioning it to consistently capture share in India’s growing thermal-coal market."

Advertisement



Swastika Investmart

Rating: Neutral

MCL is India’s largest single coal producer, with 45 years of reserves and 82.12 per cent sales through long-term agreements. MCL is valued at 8.42-8.43 times FY26 diluted EPS and 3.8-4.0 times P/B. This is priced in line with parent Coal India and NMDC, despite MCL generating superior margins and return ratios, said Swastika Investmart.

"Reasonable 8.4 times P/E multiple, zero debt, dominant 21 per cent share of India's coal production, and strong dividend visibility make it a defensive PSU portfolio anchor for long term," it added with a 'neutral' rating for the issue.



BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

MCL's net cash position, with net cash of Rs. 1,844 crores, indicates a strong balance sheet and limited reliance on borrowings. The issue is valued at a P/E of 8.4 times, based on FY26 EPS of Rs. 16.1, said BP Equities, suggesting a 'subscribe' rating for the issue considering its strong market position and attractive valuation.



Wiinance Financial Services

Rating: Neutral

"We see MCL mainly as a dividend play. Its payout of 73-81 per cent of profits implies a yield of about 9 per cent at the upper band. Key things to monitor are Odisha’s proposed levy on mining land, the NCWA-XII wage revision and further stake sales by Coal India. We recommend a 'neutral' stance. Investors wanting steady dividend income can consider applying with a long-term view, said Wiinance Financial Services.