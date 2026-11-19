In a report titled "Nvidia: More China," published on November 17, Muddy Waters reviewed publicly available photographs showing Puri alongside Cenly Chen, who is identified in some images as Cenly Puri. The short-selling firm asked whether she is the same Cenly Chen who served as chief growth officer at Super Micro Computer and played a major role in managing the server maker's GPU acquisitions and customer allocations.
The controversy around Cenly Chen traces back to an October 2026 complaint filed against Super Micro Computer, which alleged that she helped manage the company's Nvidia GPU purchases and distribution among customers and claimed there was "no way Cenly Chen lacked knowledge" of illicit sales to China.
Muddy Waters noted that the civil allegations remain unproven and that no government has brought criminal charges against Chen. Super Micro rejected claims regarding Chen's role in managing its Nvidia relationship or GPU distribution, stating in a response to the that she left voluntarily in early 2026 after 18 years and now leads AI compute firm ChronoScale.
Puri previously served as Nvidia's third-highest-ranking executive and executive vice president of worldwide field operations, overseeing global sales, business development, partnerships, and customer relationships. He announced his retirement from his operational role in June 2026 and transitioned into a senior advisory position after Nick Parker succeeded him in August.
The scrutiny around Puri comes amid broader investigations and leadership shakeups involving Nvidia's sales channels and export controls. Media reports citing company insiders have also pointed to a tense February meeting attended by more than 30 executives in which former CEO Jensen Huang berated Puri, reportedly telling him: "I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse," before adding: "I hope you die and put us all out of our misery."
Even as Muddy Waters questioned the links between Puri and Chen and disclosed a short position against Nvidia, the firm stated it planned to cover most — and potentially all — of its Nvidia short bets as a risk-management measure rather than a change in view. Meanwhile, interim CEO and CFO Colette Kress announced on November 17 that Nvidia will halt sales of its Hopper data center chips to China as scrutiny over offshore data center loopholes and chip diversions continues.