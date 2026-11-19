In a report titled "Nvidia: More China," published on November 17, Muddy Waters reviewed publicly available photographs showing Puri alongside Cenly Chen, who is identified in some images as Cenly Puri. The short-selling firm asked whether she is the same Cenly Chen who served as chief growth officer at Super Micro Computer and played a major role in managing the server maker's GPU acquisitions and customer allocations.

The controversy around Cenly Chen traces back to an October 2026 complaint filed against Super Micro Computer, which alleged that she helped manage the company's Nvidia GPU purchases and distribution among customers and claimed there was "no way Cenly Chen lacked knowledge" of illicit sales to China.

Muddy Waters noted that the civil allegations remain unproven and that no government has brought criminal charges against Chen. Super Micro rejected claims regarding Chen's role in managing its Nvidia relationship or GPU distribution, stating in a response to the that she left voluntarily in early 2026 after 18 years and now leads AI compute firm ChronoScale.

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Muddy Waters is short $NVDA A woman identified as Cenly Chen, referred to in some photograph tags as Cenly Puri, has been photographed in public between 2024 to 2026 with Ajay K. Puri. Until this June, Mr. Puri was likely the third most senior executive at NVDA, behind only Jensen Huang and Colette Kress. His title was EVP Worldwide Field Operations and his total compensation was slightly above Ms. Kress’ in fiscal years 2024 to 2026.4 Mr. Puri was one of only five NVDA executives named in the 2026 Proxy. Separately, consolidated class action complaint filed against Super Micro Computer Inc. in October 2026 alleges that former SMCI Chief Growth Officer, a woman named Cenly Chen, “managed [SMCI’s] acquisition of GPU chips from NVIDIA” and “decided how to distribute [NVDA GPUs] among Super Micro’s customers.” In March this year, the U.S. indicted three individuals associated with SMCI, including a co-founder, for illegally selling at least approximately $2.5 billion of SMCI servers with NVDA GPUs to end customers in China through a Southeast Asian front company. Referring to the ex-SMCI executive, the class action complaint alleges that there was “no way Cenly Chen lacked knowledge of [SMCI’s] illicit sales.” Mr. Puri left NVDA in late June 2026, and the former SMCI executive named Cenly Chen left SMCI in late April or early May 2026. Mr. Puri continues to serve in a senior advisory role to NVDA. Nobody by the name of Cenly Chen has been indicted or otherwise accused of criminal conduct by any government. The allegations in the class action are unproven. The question is whether the woman identified as Cenly Chen or Cenly Puri in photographs with Mr. Puri is the same Cenly Chen formerly employed by SMCI. — MuddyWatersResearch (@muddywatersre) November 17, 2026

Puri previously served as Nvidia's third-highest-ranking executive and executive vice president of worldwide field operations, overseeing global sales, business development, partnerships, and customer relationships. He announced his retirement from his operational role in June 2026 and transitioned into a senior advisory position after Nick Parker succeeded him in August.

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The scrutiny around Puri comes amid broader investigations and leadership shakeups involving Nvidia's sales channels and export controls. Media reports citing company insiders have also pointed to a tense February meeting attended by more than 30 executives in which former CEO Jensen Huang berated Puri, reportedly telling him: "I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse," before adding: "I hope you die and put us all out of our misery."

Even as Muddy Waters questioned the links between Puri and Chen and disclosed a short position against Nvidia, the firm stated it planned to cover most — and potentially all — of its Nvidia short bets as a risk-management measure rather than a change in view. Meanwhile, interim CEO and CFO Colette Kress announced on November 17 that Nvidia will halt sales of its Hopper data center chips to China as scrutiny over offshore data center loopholes and chip diversions continues.