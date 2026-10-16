Gold, silver futures gain up 1%; can this recovery sustain? Analyst view

Gold and silver futures rose up to 1 per cent in Friday's trade after facing pressure in recent sessions, with analysts saying weakness in the dollar index and steady bond yields are key to any sustained recovery. As of 9:30 AM, MCX gold futures were trading at ₹1,48,274 per 10 grams, up 0.53%. Silver futures gained 1.09% to ₹2,12,956 per kilogram. In the international market, gold futures were trading at around $4,204 per ounce, while silver was near $58 per ounce.
According to Anuj Gupta, Independent Research Analyst, movements in the US dollar and bond yields remain important factors for precious metals. Gupta said, "The Dollar Index slipping below 102 and relatively steady US bond yields are among the key factors to watch. Recent US PPI and retail sales data have offered limited fresh direction."