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Tim Cook’s exit isn’t the end: His next role at Apple will be…

Tim Cook’s exit isn’t the end: His next role at Apple will be…

Rather than a complete exit, Apple's board structured the change as a handover, with Cook expected to remain closely involved in select strategic matters.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 9:00 AM IST
Tim Cook’s exit isn’t the end: His next role at Apple will be…Tim Cook will transition to executive chairman at Apple, starting September 1, 2026.

Tim Cook will be stepping down as Apple CEO, but he isn't leaving the company. Cook has confirmed that he will continue to serve the company’s success and will transition into a different role. Effective September 1, 2026, Cook will transition into the role of executive chairman of its board of directors. John Ternus will take over as Apple CEO.

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Therefore, rather than a complete exit, Apple's board structured the change as a handover, with Cook expected to remain closely involved in select strategic matters even after giving up day-to-day control.

Must read: How Tim Cook positioned India as the pillar of Apple’s long-term growth beyond the iPhone

What does the executive chairman role involve?

As Apple’s executive chairman, Cook will still have an important leadership role at the company. He will continue to work with governments, policymakers and regulators around the world. In addition, the company will continue to benefit from Cook’s experience, knowledge and relationships, which he has built over more than a decade as CEO.

On the other hand, day-to-day operational control will move to John Ternus. At the same time, Arthur Levinson, Apple’s current board chairman, will step down from that role once Ternus joins the board on September 1. Levinson will transition to the role of lead independent director, meaning he will continue to have an important oversight role on the board while remaining independent from Apple’s management.

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Must read: Tim Cook’s 15-year Apple legacy: How he transformed the company after Steve Jobs

Apple described the transition as part of a long-term succession process, which was approved unanimously by its board. Cook’s move to executive chairman will keep him connected to the company he has led since succeeding Steve Jobs in 2011, even as Apple enters a new chapter under a hardware engineer widely seen as the architect of many of its recent product launches.

Cook has said leading Apple was the greatest privilege of his career, expressing gratitude for the chance to work alongside what he called an exceptional team.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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