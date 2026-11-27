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Croma Black Friday Sale - Major discounts on Apple products

The iPhone 16 (128GB), which is listed at ₹89,900, gets a store offer price of ₹79,490 during Croma’s Black Friday Sale. You can bring the price down further by exchanging an old smartphone. Croma is offering an exchange value of up to ₹24,000 against an iPhone 14 (128GB), along with an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000. There is also bank cashback of up to ₹2,000. With all these benefits combined, the effective price comes down to ₹45,490. EMI options start at ₹2,638 per month.

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The iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB, Orange), listed at ₹1,49,900, is available at a store offer price of ₹1,32,290. You can get an exchange value of up to ₹24,000 against an iPhone 14 (128GB), along with an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000. Croma is also offering bank cashback of up to ₹4,000. After combining the store discount, exchange benefits and cashback, the effective price drops to ₹96,290. EMI options start at ₹11,143 per month.

If you are looking for a laptop, Croma is offering the MacBook Neo with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at a store offer price of ₹68,714. The offer includes an exchange value of up to ₹12,000 for an eligible Intel-based MacBook, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000. You can also get bank cashback of up to ₹7,000. With all three benefits, the effective price comes down to ₹42,714. EMI options start at ₹2,071 per month.

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Croma’s Black Friday Sale runs from November 26 to November 30, with discounts of up to 50% on select smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances and personal care products. The effective prices depend on exchange eligibility, the condition of your old device and applicable bank offers.