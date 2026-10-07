Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
trending stocks
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank: What share price fall signals ahead of Q2 earnings

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank: What share price fall signals ahead of Q2 earnings

The fall in banking stocks comes ahead of the Q2 earnings season. However, pre-quarter releases of Indian banks show healthy loan and deposit growth, reflecting buoyant core and lift from FCNR-B raising.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 1:17 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank: What share price fall signals ahead of Q2 earnings The BSE bankex is down nearly 8% this year, reflecting selling pressure across the sector.

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank have fallen up to 29% this year as market correction eats into shareholders' portfolios. The fall in the stocks comes ahead of the Q2 earnings season. However, pre-quarter releases of Indian banks show healthy loan and deposit growth, reflecting buoyant core and lift from FCNR-B raising.

Advertisement

According to Jefferies, underlying loan growth, excluding FCNR-B-linked lending, remained broadly steady. Banks have also used a portion of FCNR-B deposits to replace relatively expensive funding and strengthen their liquidity coverage ratios (LCR). As a result, adjusted deposit growth appears somewhat softer, but the funding mix has improved in terms of cost and overall quality.

The BSE bankex is down nearly 8% this year, reflecting selling pressure across the sector.

The global investment bank shared its outlook on the private sector banks and analysed their business updates for the second quarter.

ICICI Bank: Jefferies has a price target of Rs 1750 with a buy call on the country's second-largest private sector lender. The stock was trading at Rs 1343 on BSE today.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank: Jefferies has a price target of Rs 880 with a buy call on the country's largest private sector lender. The stock price of the bank stood at Rs 706 today. The brokerage said HDFC Bank delivered a stronger growth performance in the September quarter, with loans rising 16% year-on-year, deposits increasing 19% and CASA deposits growing 11%.

Axis Bank: The brokerage has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 1700. The stock price of the bank stood at Rs 1243 today. The lender recorded a 23% year-on-year loan growth in the September quarter, while deposits grew 21% and average CASA increased 14%. The corresponding growth rates in the June quarter were 19%, 18% and 13%. The bank's LDR stood at 95%.

Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Bank: With a buy call, the brokerage has a price target of Rs 460 on the lender. The stock price of the bank stood at Rs 434 today. Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a sharp acceleration in growth during the September quarter, with loans rising 25% year-on-year, deposits increasing 23% and CASA growing 11%. This compares with growth of 15%, 12% and 10%, respectively, in the June quarter. The LDR stood at 89%. The reported numbers benefited from $5.8 billion of FCNR-B deposits, of which $1.7 billion was channelled into loans.

IndusInd Bank: The brokerage has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 1250. The stock price of the bank stood at Rs 898 today. IndusInd Bank showed a notable improvement in operating trends in the September quarter, with loans growing 11% year-on-year, deposits rising 10% and CASA increasing 10%. In the June quarter, the corresponding growth rates were -2%, 4% and -2%. Retail deposits expanded 16% year-on-year and 10% sequentially, while the LDR stood at 84%.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more