HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank: What share price fall signals ahead of Q2 earnings

The BSE bankex is down nearly 8% this year, reflecting selling pressure across the sector.

The global investment bank shared its outlook on the private sector banks and analysed their business updates for the second quarter.

ICICI Bank: Jefferies has a price target of Rs 1750 with a buy call on the country's second-largest private sector lender. The stock was trading at Rs 1343 on BSE today.

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HDFC Bank: Jefferies has a price target of Rs 880 with a buy call on the country's largest private sector lender. The stock price of the bank stood at Rs 706 today. The brokerage said HDFC Bank delivered a stronger growth performance in the September quarter, with loans rising 16% year-on-year, deposits increasing 19% and CASA deposits growing 11%.

Axis Bank: The brokerage has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 1700. The stock price of the bank stood at Rs 1243 today. The lender recorded a 23% year-on-year loan growth in the September quarter, while deposits grew 21% and average CASA increased 14%. The corresponding growth rates in the June quarter were 19%, 18% and 13%. The bank's LDR stood at 95%.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank: With a buy call, the brokerage has a price target of Rs 460 on the lender. The stock price of the bank stood at Rs 434 today. Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a sharp acceleration in growth during the September quarter, with loans rising 25% year-on-year, deposits increasing 23% and CASA growing 11%. This compares with growth of 15%, 12% and 10%, respectively, in the June quarter. The LDR stood at 89%. The reported numbers benefited from $5.8 billion of FCNR-B deposits, of which $1.7 billion was channelled into loans.

IndusInd Bank: The brokerage has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 1250. The stock price of the bank stood at Rs 898 today. IndusInd Bank showed a notable improvement in operating trends in the September quarter, with loans growing 11% year-on-year, deposits rising 10% and CASA increasing 10%. In the June quarter, the corresponding growth rates were -2%, 4% and -2%. Retail deposits expanded 16% year-on-year and 10% sequentially, while the LDR stood at 84%.