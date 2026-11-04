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Sterlite Technologies, MTAR Technologies shares fall 5% each; here's why  

Sterlite Technologies, MTAR Technologies shares fall 5% each; here's why  

MTAR Tech stock slipped to a low of Rs 6000.50 against the previous close of Rs 6310.85. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 18,548 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 12:11 PM IST
Sterlite Technologies, MTAR Technologies shares fall 5% each; here's why  Sterlite Technologies stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day but higher than the 100-day, 150 day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd hit their two-month low on Wednesday after a Democratic win in the US midterms fueled concerns that a tighter oversight of the AI sector may slow data-center development, a key source of demand for the company’s physical infrastructure business.

Shares of Sterlite Technologies fall as much as 5%, extending their losing streak to 6 days.

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The stock has gained 665.25 per cent in 2026 and gained 551% in a year.

Sterlite Technologies stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day but higher than the 100-day, 150 day and 200-day moving averages.

Total 1.07 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 40,343 crore. Later, the stock erased losses to trade 3.41% higher at Rs 784.80 in the afternoon session.

The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 35.8.

Shares of MTAR Technologies, which supplies fuel-cell components to Bloom Energy for powering AI data centers, fell as much as 5% today.

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MTAR Tech stock slipped to a low of Rs 6000.50 against the previous close of Rs 6310.85. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 18,548 crore.

The stock has gained 152.45 per cent in 2026 and gained 139% in a year. MTAR Technologies stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day, 150 day but higher than the 200-day moving averages. Total 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.88 crore. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 18,600 crore.

The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 35.8.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 12:11 PM IST
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