Sterlite Technologies, MTAR Technologies shares fall 5% each; here's why  

The stock has gained 665.25 per cent in 2026 and gained 551% in a year.

Sterlite Technologies stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day but higher than the 100-day, 150 day and 200-day moving averages.

Total 1.07 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 40,343 crore. Later, the stock erased losses to trade 3.41% higher at Rs 784.80 in the afternoon session.

The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 35.8.

Shares of MTAR Technologies, which supplies fuel-cell components to Bloom Energy for powering AI data centers, fell as much as 5% today.

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MTAR Tech stock slipped to a low of Rs 6000.50 against the previous close of Rs 6310.85. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 18,548 crore.

The stock has gained 152.45 per cent in 2026 and gained 139% in a year. MTAR Technologies stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day, 150 day but higher than the 200-day moving averages. Total 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.88 crore. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 18,600 crore.

The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 35.8.