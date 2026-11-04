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Flying via Mumbai on November 19? Six-hour airport shutdown could disrupt your travel plans

Flying via Mumbai on November 19? Six-hour airport shutdown could disrupt your travel plans

Airlines and other stakeholders were informed in advance to help revise schedules, make alternative arrangements and minimise inconvenience to passengers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 12:38 PM IST
Flying via Mumbai on November 19? Six-hour airport shutdown could disrupt your travel plansMIAL said a Notice to Airmen had been issued ahead of the closure
SUMMARY
  • Airlines received six months' notice to revise schedules and manpower plans
  • Inspections will cover surfaces, lighting, markings and crucial drainage systems
  • CSMIA handles nearly 1,000 air traffic movements on a typical day

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will come to a six-hour standstill on November 19, with flight operations suspended while both its runways undergo scheduled annual maintenance. The closure will remain in effect from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2026, according to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL). Airlines and other stakeholders were informed in advance to help revise schedules, make alternative arrangements and minimise inconvenience to passengers.

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Why will Mumbai airport shut its runways?

Both intersecting runways — RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 — will remain non-operational during the maintenance window as part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon maintenance programme.

MIAL said the work would include detailed runway inspections, surface repairs and technical assessments of critical infrastructure, including runway lighting, markings and drainage systems.

The checks are required to keep the runways suitable for aircraft take-offs and landings while maintaining safety and operational efficiency. MIAL described the exercise as part of its safety-first approach and year-round operational readiness programme.

Airlines informed six months in advance

MIAL said a Notice to Airmen had been issued ahead of the closure. Coordination with airlines and relevant stakeholders began six months before the exercise, allowing them to revise flight schedules, arrange alternative operations and plan manpower requirements.

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Mumbai airport's cross-runway network

CSMIA has a cross-runway configuration comprising RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32. Spread across approximately 1,900 acres, the airport handles nearly 1,000 air traffic movements daily.

The passenger and cargo hub handled 55.29 million passengers in the 2025-26 financial year and more than 0.85 million metric tonnes of cargo annually.

MIAL, which operates and manages CSMIA, is a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and the Airports Authority of India, with AAHL holding a 74% stake. AAHL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, the flagship company of the Adani Group.

CSMIA received Level 5 accreditation for Airport Customer Experience from Airports Council International in December 2024, becoming the first Indian airport and the third globally to receive the recognition.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 12:38 PM IST
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