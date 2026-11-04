Bajaj Finserv shares rise 4% despite Goldman Sachs' sell call; Check target price

Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd climbed 4% in Wednesday's trade, despite Goldman Sachs maintaining its Sell rating on the stock and reducing its 12-month target price to Rs 1,690 from Rs 1,780. The brokerage said the company's Q2 FY27 performance was broadly in line with expectations, as strong growth at Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Life was partly offset by weaker underwriting performance at Bajaj General.
Goldman Sachs has lowered its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY27-FY29 by around 4%, factoring in faster assets under management (AUM) growth and improved profitability at Bajaj Life, while accounting for lower profitability expectations at Bajaj General. The revised target price is based on the brokerage's sum-of-the-parts valuation framework.