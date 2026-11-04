Bajaj Finserv shares rise 4% despite Goldman Sachs' sell call; Check target price

The stock touched a high of Rs 1,790 during the session, rising 4.13% from its previous close of Rs 1,719. It opened at Rs 1,716 and touched a low of Rs 1,706.55.

At the group level, Bajaj Finserv's revenue grew around 17% year-on-year (YoY) in the September quarter. Consolidated profit after tax increased 23% to Rs 27.6 billion, with growth reaching around 22% after excluding mark-to-market movements, Goldman Sachs said.

Advertisement

Among the group's businesses, Bajaj Finance remained a key growth driver. Goldman Sachs raised its FY27 AUM growth expectation to 26-27%, while retaining its medium-term growth outlook of 20-25%. Management expects the operating expenses-to-net interest income ratio to improve by 25-40 basis points in FY27. However, the brokerage expects a slightly higher net interest margin headwind than its earlier guidance of 10-15 basis points of compression.

Bajaj Life recorded 40% YoY growth in value of new business (VNB), with its 12-month new business margin at 20.8%. Goldman Sachs said the business has room for further expansion.

Bajaj General, however, remained a drag on the group's performance. Gross written premium rose 10% YoY to Rs 70.6 billion. Excluding tender-driven crop and government health business, it increased 21% to Rs 56.4 billion, supported by growth in health and motor insurance. However, the claim ratio rose to 83.7% from 75.8%, while the combined ratio increased to 104.5% from 102.3%.