It said the bank's management is increasingly focusing on scaling recurring fee-based income streams, particularly CMS, credit cards and relationship-led retail banking, to reduce dependence on treasury gains and recovery-led earnings.

MOFSL said PNB's asset quality continued to strengthen, with gross non performing asset improving to 2.55 per cent in Q2. The PSU bank estimated a gross ECL requirement of around Rs 8,000 crore on its loan portfolio, against which around Rs 2,560 crore of additional provisions on NPA accounts and Rs 1,100-1,150 crore of standard-account provisions have already been built, reducing the incremental transition requirement.

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Besides, MOFSL said the PNB management expects normalised credit costs of around 25-30 basis points (bps), incorporating the anticipated ongoing ECL-related provisioning impact. MOFSL retained its constructive stance and estimates PNB to deliver an RoA of 1.1 per cent in FY28. It reiterated its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 160 (premised on 1.1 times FY28E BV).

Kaynes Tech share price target

MOFSL said Kaynes Technology reported a muted operating performance in 2QFY27, impacted by the scale-down of its smart-metering business. However, the order book remained robust at Rs10,600 crore as of September 2026, up 30 per cent YoY. The brokerage expects 3Q to be muted, with 4Q likely to deliver a healthy performance, led by the ramp-up of OSAT and PCB operations, coupled with healthy growth in the core EMS business.

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Going forward, key monitorables include growth in the core EMS business, ramp-up of OSAT and PCB operations, and improvement in operating cash flow. MOFSL estimates a revenue/EBITDA/adjusted PAT CAGR of 34 per cent/34 per cent/19 per cent over FY26-28. It reiterated its Buy rating with a target price of Rs3,820 (premised on 30 times December 2027 EPS).

HZL share price target

On Hindustan Zinc (HZL), MOFSL noted that the company's board had approved an Rs 80,000 crore expansion plan to nearly double its annual metal production capacity from 1.1 mtpa to 2 mtpa over the next 3-5 years. The brokerage said the expansion plans are aligned with its long-term objective of doubling existing capacity and enhancing long-term earnings visibility.

Near-term earnings growth is, however, capped due to limited capacity headroom, while LME/silver price volatility could remain a potential risk or reward for earnings visibility. At the current market price, Hindustan Zinc trades at 6.2 times FY28E EV/Ebitda, and MOFSL believes the current valuation has priced in all the positive factors. It reiterated its Neutral rating with a target price of Rs600 (premised on 7 times FY28E EV/Ebitda).