The stock touched a high of Rs 172.80 on Tuesday, against its previous close of Rs 167.80, marking a rise of nearly 3%. It opened at Rs 168.20 and also recorded a low of Rs 168.20.

Ashok Leyland: What brokerages said

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Nirmal Bang maintained its 'Buy' rating on Ashok Leyland and raised its target price to Rs 198 from Rs 193, implying an upside of around 18% from its reported price of Rs 168. The brokerage said revenue growth was supported by higher volumes, while raw material inflation restricted margin expansion. It expects the domestic MHCV industry to grow at a double-digit pace, potentially reaching the mid-teens in FY27. The company has undertaken price increases in the third quarter, targeting 100-150 basis points, and another hike is likely in the fourth quarter.

Emkay Global also retained its 'Buy' rating but lowered its sum-of-the-parts-based target price to Rs 210 from Rs 240. The brokerage noted that Ashok Leyland's domestic MHCV market share improved to 31.5% in the September quarter from 28.6% in the June quarter, supported by demand for its differentiated products. It said the company's Ebitda margin remained flat sequentially at 10.1%, despite a contraction in gross margin, helped by pricing actions, favourable product mix and operating leverage. Emkay expects another price hike of around 1-1.5% in the third quarter, with a further increase possible in the fourth quarter.

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MOFSL reiterated its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 195, based on 14 times FY28 estimated EV/Ebitda, along with around Rs 10 per share attributed to the company's non-bank finance business. It expects Ashok Leyland to post volume growth of 11% in FY27 and 9% in FY28. The brokerage raised its FY28 earnings estimate by 6%, while keeping its FY27 estimate unchanged to account for near-term raw material inflation. It projects revenue, Ebitda and PAT to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13%, 12% and 12%, respectively, over FY26-FY28.