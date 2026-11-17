MUST READ | Apple launches AI health study app as more people turn to chatbots for medical answers

Claude's Office usage remains far behind Copilot

According to a report by The Information, the number of people using Claude's features inside Microsoft 365 every week is less than one-tenth of the weekly users of Microsoft's paid Copilot service in Office. The figures are based on Microsoft's internal data cited by an employee familiar with the matter. Microsoft has not officially published this comparison.

Advertisement

Anthropic introduced its Claude integrations for Microsoft 365 in May 2026, allowing users to access its AI assistant while working with applications such as Excel, PowerPoint and Word. These integrations can help employees analyse spreadsheet data, prepare presentations and work with information across documents. However, Claude's adoption within Microsoft's workplace ecosystem has reportedly remained considerably lower than Copilot's.

The Information reported that the slow uptake has given Charles Lamanna and Jacob Andreou, who share oversight of Microsoft's Copilot business, confidence that the company can retain its existing customers rather than lose them to Anthropic. In other words, Microsoft believes that introducing an alternative AI assistant inside Office does not automatically mean businesses will move away from Copilot.

DON'T MISS | Claude AI is down: Anthropic investigates login failures as AI chatbot and coding tools face outage

Advertisement

Anthropic's latest AI tools raise competition concerns

The adoption figures come at a time when Anthropic is expanding Claude beyond its traditional chatbot experience. Recently, the company introduced new workplace capabilities that allow users to create spreadsheets, digital whiteboards and dashboards directly through Claude.

These tools could make it easier for employees to complete certain tasks without opening conventional office applications. This has raised investor concerns about whether AI companies could eventually challenge established software businesses, a trend often described as the 'SaaSpocalypse'.

Microsoft shares fell more than 3.5% following Anthropic's announcement before recovering some losses, according to The Information. The development also puts the focus on how effectively Microsoft can retain businesses that already depend on its Office applications.

However, the internal usage comparison suggests that Claude has yet to make a significant dent in Copilot's position among Microsoft 365 users. While Anthropic is expanding its workplace AI offerings, Microsoft's existing customer base and integration of Copilot into its software ecosystem remain important advantages in the competition for enterprise users.