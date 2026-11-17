Its order book stood at Rs 5,850 crore as of the second quarter, which included Rs 3,600 crore worth wagon orders. Its key order wins included one for 2,583 freight wagons worth Rs 1,140 crore from Ministry of Railways. It continues to scale its non-wagon verticals—including braking systems, passenger rail vehicles, and electric mobility through Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM).



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Jupiter Wagons share performance

Shares of Jupiter Wagons rebounded more than 4.15 per cent from day's low at Rs 200 to Rs 208.30 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 8,800 crore. The stock has gained nearly 23 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 169.50 hit on October 26, 2026.

However, despite this recovery, the stock is down 25 per cent in the last six months, while it has tumbled 40 per cent in 2026 so far. It has retreated 35 per cent in the last one year. However, the stock soared nearly 13 times to Rs 730 in July 2026 from Rs 53 level in June 2022. However, the stock is down 73 per cent from its all-time high hit in two-and-a-half years ago.



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Jupiter Wagons shares target price

Jupiter Wagons reported a sequential improvement in Q2FY27 performance. It witnessed a revival in wagon order inflows, taking its consolidated order book to Rs 5,850 crore, and expects execution to accelerate towards 600–800 wagons/month, supporting a gradual recovery in margins towards historical levels, said SMIFS, which has a 'buy' rating on it with a target price of Rs 254.

"It is strengthening its presence across wheelsets through the Lucchini RS partnership and Odisha facility, passenger rail through its PESA collaboration, and energy storage through fresh BESS orders. Management expects electric mobility to turn EBITDA positive in Q3FY27, the brake business to nearly double its FY28 revenue, and remains confident of achieving its Rs 8,000-10,000 crore revenue target by FY30," it added.

EBITDA margins are expected to recover to FY26 levels in the near term and improve to 14–15% by FY28, driven by higher execution and better product mix. The Rs 1,600 crore wheelset project remains on track, with axle line commissioning by mid-FY28 and wheel line by end-FY28, said Systematix Institutional Equities with a 'hold' rating and a target price of Rs 229.

"BESS order book is targeted at Rs 1,000 crore by FY27-end, while brake business revenue is expected to double in FY28, supported by Stone India ramp-up and DAKO JV contribution from Q1FY28. It enters a recovery phase, with improving wagon demand and order inflows, but execution ramp-up, supply-side constraints and margin recovery need to be demonstrated," it added.

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On the other hand, global brokerage firm Jefferies has an 'underperform' rating on Jupiter Wagons with a target price of Rs 180 as it trimmed its FY28-29 EPS estimates by 12-13 per cent amid sluggish execution and uncertain long-term wagon demand. Odisha wheel and axle facility remains a key catalyst, with wheel production expected by end-FY28, it said.