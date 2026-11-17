Of 14 Nifty bank components, 13 were trading in the green. HDFC Bank was the only loser on the index, down 0.54% to Rs 812.10. Other Bank Nifty components rose up to 1.25% led by state run Canara Bank.

Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Broking said, "RSI at 77.22 indicates firm momentum but stretched conditions. Immediate support is placed at 60,400–60,600, while resistance is seen at 61,300–61,700."

BSE bankex too hit a record high of 69,676, rising 380 points against the previous close of 69,296. Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 120 pts higher at 82,222 and Nifty rose 32 pts to 25,323.

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Nifty Bank index has gained 3.68% in 2026 and risen 4.77% in a year.

Banking stocks have been major beneficiaries of the recovery rally in the stock market. The rally has been triggered by a a massive comeback of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in November 2026. They have pumped nearly Rs 84,000 crore into Indian equities during the first fortnight of the month.

Another factor behind the rally in banking stocks is a fall in Bent crude oil prices as tensions between US and Iran have receded. A fall in global crude oil prices has helped ease domestic inflationary pressures and improved macro sentiment, benefiting oil-importing economies like India.

Subsequently, Sensex has gained 11.39% in a month. Following suit, Nifty Bank has rallied 10.62% during the same period.