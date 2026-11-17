Tata Chemicals held a 2.53 per cent stake in Tata Sons, while Tata Investment Corporation held 0.08 per cent. Tata Steel (3.06 per cent), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (3.06 per cent), Tata Power Company Ltd (1.65 per cent), Indian Hotels Company Ltd (1.11 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (0.43 per cent) also held stakes in the company, Bloomberg recently reported. In total, seven listed Tata group companies held an 11.94 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

Among other Tata group stocks, Voltas Ltd, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Titan Company Ltd advanced up to 2.25 per cent.

Quoting sources, Bloomberg reported that a letter dated November 16 confirmed that there may not be many options available to Tata Trusts, which owns about two-thirds of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls Tata group companies. However, the RBI did not impose any deadline or announce enforcement action.

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Noel Tata, meanwhile, warned over the weekend that a listing could undermine the group's distinctive ownership model, allowing profits to "take precedence over philanthropy".

The RBI had rejected Tata Sons' application in September to surrender its shadow lender tag in a bid to avoid listing. Tata Sons remains classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company, a designation that entails stricter regulatory requirements.