Lenskart recorded the sharpest increase among the five companies. FII holdings in the eyewear retailer increased to 18.26 per cent in the September quarter from 12.76 per cent in the preceding quarter, an increase of 5.50 percentage points.

Meesho also saw a substantial rise in foreign investor ownership. FII holdings in the e-commerce company rose to 9.84 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 5.19 per cent in Q1 FY27, marking a rise of 4.65 percentage points.

In Groww, the FII stake climbed to 10.90 per cent from 6.89 per cent, an increase of 4.01 percentage points.

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, saw foreign investor ownership rise to 33.01 per cent from 29.09 per cent, up 3.92 percentage points.

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Nykaa also featured among the companies that attracted higher foreign investor participation. FII holdings in the beauty and fashion retailer increased to 15.65 per cent in the September quarter from 13.73 per cent in the previous quarter, a rise of 1.92 percentage points.

Beyond the new-age businesses, FIIs also increased their ownership in several other Nifty 200 companies, including Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd.

The September-quarter shareholding data comes against the backdrop of renewed buying by foreign investors in Indian equities in November, following a prolonged selling spell.