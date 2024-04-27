scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
ICICI Bank Q4 results preview: Analysts expect net profit to go up, NII growth to dip 

Feedback

ICICI Bank Q4 results preview: Analysts expect net profit to go up, NII growth to dip 

The net profit for the March quarter is expected to surge up to 18% year-on-year (YoY), most brokerages predicted. The Profit After Tax (PAT) is expected to reach Rs 10,323.3 crore.

In Q3 FY24, the bank had registered 23.5% increase in standalone profit and a 13% rise in net interest income. In Q3 FY24, the bank had registered 23.5% increase in standalone profit and a 13% rise in net interest income.

The country's second-largest private lender, ICICI Bank, will declare its fourth-quarter earnings on Saturday. As per analysts, the lender can see a surge in net profit, but its net interest margin (NIM) may see a fall.

The net profit for the March quarter is expected to surge up to 18% year-on-year (YoY), most brokerages predicted. The Net interest income growth is likely to lag the bottomline. It is likely to grow anywhere between 4-8%.

The bank's net interest income (NII) saw a year-on-year growth of 13.4%, reaching Rs 18,678 crore for the third quarter from Rs 16,465 crore in the same period a year ago.

The net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.43% in the third quarter, compared to 4.53% in the September quarter and 4.65% in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The Profit After Tax (PAT) is expected to reach Rs 10,323.3 crore, reflecting a 13.2% growth YOY and a slight rise of 0.5% QoQ.

Here's what brokerages expect today

Nomura

> ICICI Bank to post a net profit of Rs 10,540 crore, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 9,121.9 crore profit posted in Q4 FY23.

> NII to grow 2% quarter-on-quarter with loan growth of 4% quarter-on-quarter.

> NIMs to decline by 7 bps quarter-on-quarter.

BNP Paribas

> BNP Paribas expects ICICI Bank's net profit to rise barely 4.7 per cent year, which means a drop of 7 per cent Q-o-Q, to Rs 9,551.6 crore.
> NII and PPoP may rise around 6 per cent each to Rs 18,798.9 crore and Rs 14,666.6 crore, respectively.

Axis Securities

> Advances growth is expected to be healthy at 17% YoY, on the back of growth in the Retail and SME segment
> Deposit growth is expected to improve sequentially.
> Quantum of margin compression is likely to be lower quarter-on-quarter.
> Healthy fee income and largely stable cost ratios to support PPOP growth.
> Reversal of AIF-related provisions to keep credit costs lower quarter-on-quarter; no challenges on asset quality.

Equirus Securities

> ICICI Bank to post robust growth in advances and deposits at 19 per cent and 17 per cent Y-o-Y.
> Loan growth could be driven by the retail segment.
> Met interest margins (NIMs) to decline by 10bps Q-o-Q to 4.3 per cent in Q4FY24 from 4.4 per cent in Q3FY24.
> It pegs net profit at Rs 10,571.9 crore, NII at Rs 18,850.9 crore, and PPoP at Rs 14,967.5 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 27, 2024, 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICI Bank Ltd