Doctor, ex-IRS officer, 29-year-old MLA: Meet the ministers in Vijay's first Cabinet

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has unveiled the initial list of ministers set to take the oath alongside him. He has assembled a cabinet that mixes young legislators, party strategists, and professionals as the TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) prepares to lead Tamil Nadu’s first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in decades.

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The first list includes a 29-year-old MLA, a doctor, a former Indian Revenue Service officer, and several senior party office-bearers. All ministers named in the initial lineup belong to the TVK, with no Congress leader included despite the party's support for the government formation.

Among the prominent names is N Anand, the party's inaugural General Secretary and one of its most visible public faces. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, Anand had publicly declared that TVK founder Vijay would become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu if voted to power.

Anand won the Thiyagarayanagar Assembly constituency in Chennai, defeating DMK's Raja Anbazhagan with 51,632 votes in a seat long seen as a battleground between the DMK and AIADMK.

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Another key face in the cabinet is Aadhav Arjuna, a political strategist, philanthropist, and sports administrator. Arjuna, who won from the Villivakkam constituency in Chennai, serves as the party's General Secretary for Election Campaign Management and is considered one of the organisation's highest-ranking leaders after Vijay and Anand. He is also the President of the Basketball Federation of India.

Dr KG Arunraj, a physician and former IRS officer, also figures in the first batch of ministers. Arunraj won the Tiruchengodu constituency in Namakkal district in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election and currently serves as TVK's General Secretary for Policy and Propaganda.