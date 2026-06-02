IFCI shares jump 7% to hit 52-week high; here is why

Shares of state-owned IFCI Ltd surged 7.05 per cent in Tuesday's early trade to hit a 52-week high of Rs 71.99. At last check, the stock was up 3.85 per cent at Rs 69.84, gaining 37.08 per cent over the last six months.

IFCI witnessed strong trading activity today, with around 39.36 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 21.66 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 27.75 crore, while the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) was at Rs 18,714.71 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A few market participants attributed the sharp rise in IFCI shares to its indirect exposure to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The state-owned lender holds a stake in NSE through its majority ownership of Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL).

The rally gathered pace amid renewed excitement over NSE's long-awaited initial public offering (IPO), expected to hit the market later this month.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said IFCI has investments linked to NSE, and the stock has been gaining traction amid expectations that the exchange's public listing is nearing the final stage.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, also noted that IFCI's share price movement appears connected to a development around the NSE IPO.

Advertisement

For the March-ended quarter (Q4 FY26), the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported total revenue from operations of Rs 470 crore, compared with Rs 413.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a growth of around 13.63 per cent.

Interest income during the quarter rose to Rs 153.40 crore from Rs 149.07 crore a year ago. Profit after tax (PAT), however, declined to Rs 34 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 260 crore in the corresponding period last year.

As of March 2026, the government held a 72.57 per cent stake in IFCI.