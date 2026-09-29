Indegene (NSE: INDGN) draws fresh brokerage interest; 5 shareholders own 25% stake; hits 52-wk high

According to the shareholding pattern of the company as of June 30, 2026, 100 per cent shares of Indegne are owned by public shareholders with no identifiable promoters. 20 mutual funds own more than 5.28 per cent stake in the company, while FPIs own more than 9.91 per cent stake in it.

5 key shareholders, who are also among the top executives of the company, owned as much as 27.79 per cent stake in Indegene as of June 30, 2026. More than 1.31 lakh retail investors owned nearly 12.50 per cent stake in the company.

The underlying pharma market is supportive, with global revenues expected to rise over $2 trillion by 2030. Going forward, management expects the global pharma industry to grow at 5-8 per cent CAGR during 2026 –28. Patent expiries, pricing pressure and productivity requirements should further support outsourcing adoption in Life Sciences operations, said ICICIDirect Research.

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Early productivity indicators are encouraging. Management has indicated that AI-related revenue stands at $400 million, with a near -term opportunity exceeding $500 million. We bake in EBITDA margins of 17.7 per cent/19 per cent/19 per cent in FY27E/FY28E/FY29E , led by operating leverage & improving revenue productivity," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 750.

Founded in 1998, Indegene is a digital-first commercialization partner focused on the global life sciences industry. It serves 20 top biopharma companies and operates across 80 markets through more than delivery and operational centres in over 11 countries.

Indegene is a digital-first life-sciences company. It combines deep life-sciences domain expertise with proprietary technology, AI and data analytics to support complex and highly regulated workflows. Indegene offers a unique offering of AI analytics in the life science domain backed by stable cash flows and lower operational leverage, said Axis Securities.

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"We expect Indegene's growth trajectory to remain robust, aided by client wallet-share expansion, deal conversion, new business wins and AI-led offerings, while operating leverage and normalisation of investment-related costs should provide scope for earnings growth to outpace revenue growth. We initiate coverage with a 'Buy' recommendation and a target price of Rs 705," it added.

To recall, shares of Indenege made their stock market debut in May 2024, when the company raised a total of Rs 1,842 crore from its IPO, by selling its shares for Rs 452 apiece. The stock is up 38 per cent from its IPO price.