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Coforge appoints Akhil Gupta as Chairperson; check stock reaction

Coforge appoints Akhil Gupta as Chairperson; check stock reaction

COFORGE1,722.00(2.88%)

Gupta is the former Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and was associated with the group since its inception, playing a role in its growth. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 3:35 PM IST
Coforge appoints Akhil Gupta as Chairperson; check stock reactionCoforge shares were last seen trading 0.17 per cent lower at Rs 1,770.

Coforge Ltd has appointed Akhil Gupta as a Non-Executive Independent Director and Chairperson of the company, effective September 29, 2026. His appointment is for a period of five years.

Gupta is the former Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and was associated with the group since its inception, playing a role in its growth.

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"He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of 360 ONE WAM Ltd and Bharti Life Insurance Ltd. He is also a member of the Board of Zepto, Snapdeal, Eutelsat Communications and Lodha Developers," the company added.

A Chartered Accountant, Gupta has more than 40 years of professional experience. He completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2002.

Earlier this month, Coforge's former Chairperson Om Prakash Bhatt resigned from the company's board.

In an exchange filing, Coforge said Bhatt's resignation was related to the board evaluation exercise conducted in March and April 2026. The company clarified that the matter did not relate to its financial statements, financial reporting or any financial matters.

Brokerage views

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JPMorgan said Coforge's business remains healthy and that the board changes are independent of the company's controls and business performance. The brokerage has an 'Overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,850.

Jefferies said the stock could see some consolidation following the change in leadership, noting that the shares had rallied sharply over the past six months. "We believe any sharp weakness in stock should be bought into," it said. The brokerage has a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,040.

Meanwhile, Coforge shares were last seen trading 0.17 per cent lower at Rs 1,770.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 3:04 PM IST
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