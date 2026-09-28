IEX expands into coal trading as subsidiary seeks licence, stock reacts

Once operational, Indian Coal Exchange will facilitate trades at designated delivery points, bringing together coal buyers and sellers on a single platform. The exchange is expected to provide efficient price discovery and improve market access for participants in the coal market.

The development comes as IEX seeks to broaden its energy market offerings beyond electricity. The company said the coal exchange will complement its electricity market business, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), India's leading natural gas trading platform, and its role in facilitating India's REC issuance. Together, these businesses are intended to expand the group's presence across India's wider energy value chain.

Indian Energy Exchange's shares fell 1.02% in Monday's trade, touching a low of Rs 111.60, compared with the previous close of Rs 112.75.

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IEX said Indian Coal Exchange will use technology-driven platforms similar to its existing exchange operations. The subsidiary's proposed marketplace is intended to create a structured trading environment for physical coal, with transparent transactions and designated delivery mechanisms.

The company said the move builds on 18 years of experience in developing transparent, technology-driven market-based trading platforms. IEX currently operates India's electricity exchange, while IGX provides a platform for natural gas trading.

The application for the coal exchange licence is subject to approval by the Coal Controller Organisation. The regulatory authority oversees the licensing framework for coal exchanges in India.

IEX said the proposed Indian Coal Exchange would further broaden the group's energy market offerings and complement its existing businesses across electricity, natural gas and renewable energy certificates.